Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta patch notes outline a gargantuan list of changes from the alpha

Treyarch has finally revealed the patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta, pulling back the curtain on an extensive list of changes from last month’s alpha test.

The list of changes and fixes from the alpha to the beta is shockingly long. It includes updates to core movement, sprinting, and sliding, which were all points of contention for many players in the alpha.

Another controversial subject from the alpha was how the new Scorestreaks worked. Many changes have been made to the streaks, including buffing how many points are given for playing the objective. But other changes were also made to adjust Scorestreak rewards to avoid spam.

Treyarch said it added new recoil and firing animations, as well as some big changes to sniper rifles, which were dominant in the alpha. While Treyarch says it’s adding aim assist for controller players who snipe, many other features were also tweaked.

“The data from our Alpha proved to us that even without cross-play or larger maps, sniper rifles were still dominant on smaller maps,” Treyarch said in the patch notes. “As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to bring them back into balance for the Beta, and look forward to seeing what the community can do with these finely tuned precision weapons.”

These updates and more will be available when the beta goes live for PS4 pre-orders tomorrow, Oct. 8. The full, exhaustive list of patch notes can be found below:

Movement

Core Movement Integrated updated locomotion animations and systems for walking, jogging, and sprinting. Slightly increased acceleration when moving from a standstill.

Sprinting Reduced or removed several sprint penalties that could leave the player in a state of reduced sprint speed. This results in more opportunities to use the Sprint Takeoff feature for a quick burst of speed when initiating a sprint. Increased the time it takes to ramp down from maximum to minimum sprint speed for a smoother change of speed. This also slightly increases the time at which a player sprints at a faster pace. Slightly adjusted camera bob during sprint to better align with updated movement animations. Disabled Field of View increase when sprinting. This should provide a smoother in-game view and prevent a “floating camera” feeling when sprinting.

Sliding Slightly reduced slide speed. Increased the minimum amount of time a player must sprint before sliding to better align with time to reach max sprint speed. This means a player cannot immediately trigger a slide from a near-standstill. Addressed an issue that allowed players to cancel a slide without the appropriate slowdown. We will continue to monitor and investigate any slide-cancel exploits.



Weapons/Gunsmith

Gunsmith Added a more detailed breakdown of statistics for each attachment, explaining in detail how each attachment influences its weapon’s stats. Moved the Gunsmith UI button closer to the weapon for easier access.

Recoil and Firing Animations Added new weapon recoil systems and firing animations with a comprehensive tuning pass for a revamped weapon firing feel on every weapon for both hip-fire and ADS. Reworked and rebalanced all recoil patterns, impacting weapon balance and mastery across the board. Full touch-up pass on animations across all weapons based on feedback.

Aim Down Sights (ADS) Added new ADS weapon rendering technology for more realistic ADS perspective. Smoothed out all ADS in/out transitions.

General Weapon Tuning Made tuning changes to Alpha weapons that overperformed or underperformed, including increases to AK-74u recoil and ADS time, increasing LMG ammo capacity, and more.

Attachment Tuning Full attachment balance pass to ensure all attachments stay relevant and balanced.

Sniper Rifles Added aim assist on snipers for controller users for cross-platform balancing. Several precision-aiming adjustments to help the sniping experience feel more fluid. Sniper glint now displays more often and more reliably to help players understand when they are in danger. Adjusted ADS time on sniper rifles. Sniper rifles now requires higher hits on the body for one-hit eliminations (for example, upper chest instead of stomach, or upper arm instead of lower arm).

Frag Grenades Reduced the fuse time on the Frag Grenade for Beta. Throw speed adjustments are targeted for launch.



Visuals

Graphics Improved graphical fidelity and performance across the board.

Lighting / Visibility Adjusted lighting and character visibility throughout the Miami map for better overall visibility based on player feedback.



Audio

Weapon Audio Added bass and punch to all weapon sounds by adjusting master EQ and compression output. Added 3 presets to Audio Settings (Treyarch Mix, Bass Boost, and High Boost) to suit player preferences. Redesigned several weapon audio layers, corrected audio decay playback, and added blending for interior/exterior sounds. Polished reverb audio across all maps.

Footsteps Crouch-walking now functions as a near-silent movement option available to all players, with or without the Ninja Perk. ADS crouch-walking now makes the player’s footstep audio even quieter. Enemies should not hear the player when crouching outside of extreme close quarters. While Ninja is equipped, core movements such as sprinting, jogging, and walking are now greatly reduced in volume and distance by roughly 50% compared to the Alpha. ADS walking will also provide a significant stealth advantage when using Ninja.

Hit Marker Audio Added new sounds for fatal and non-fatal hit markers.

Scorestreak Audio General Polished audio for several Scorestreaks. Spy Plane Audio Reduced the volume of the Spy Plane’s locational pings. For the first time in a Black Ops game, Spy Plane pings are directional and locational based on where an enemy is when they are swept by the radar, allowing for pinpoint accuracy. As this is a new mechanic, we will continue to monitor and adjust as necessary.

Bullet Crack Tweaked the bullet crack system to prevent players from hearing sounds when they shouldn’t, and vice versa.



Scorestreak system

Scorestreak System Objective score rewards have been increased in Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint. These changes will reward any objective player and do not require or reward objective streaking. Adjusted Scorestreak rewards to reduce Scorestreak spam and make Scorestreaks more rewarding. Players will need to go on higher streaks in a single life to earn top-tier Scorestreaks. The curve has been flattened out on the low end, and ramps up quickly as the player earns higher kill-streak numbers. Reduced Scorestreak cooldowns to offset these changes and allow players to cycle through Scorestreaks more often.



Spawns

Miami Full spawn pass for Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed modes on Miami with the goal of reducing the time to engagement and increasing the overall pace of 6v6 game modes. Spawns at the ends of the map have been pulled in closer. Added new spawns to get players back into the fight faster. Adjusted the spawn logic to reduce the distance at which an enemy player will influence the enemy team’s spawn points.

Moscow Added spawns across several modes to allow for more safe spawns in relation to enemy player locations at the time of a respawn.

Armada Reduced how often players can be spawned at the rear of their home ship to reduce travel time back to engagements.

Crossroads Adjusted Combined Arms: Domination spawn logic and spawn placement to keep players spawning closer to their owned objectives, reducing time to engagement and getting players back into the action faster.

Satellite Adjusted spawn logic to allow for slightly easier spawn-flipping in certain modes instead of a team becoming spawn-trapped for an extended period.



Vehicles

Vehicle Damage Tuning Reworked the bullet damage mitigation model for Tanks to provide a more consistent experience across weapon classes. This fixes issues where some guns seemed inordinately more powerful against vehicles than others. Adjusted the “Cavalry Lancer” weapon attachment to be more consistent across weapons, especially on LMGs. We will continue to keep a close eye on tuning this for launch.

Tanks Reduced Tank health to make launchers and C4 more effective counters. Reduced the deadliness of the Tank shell’s splash damage.



Bug fixes

Character Models Addressed an issue where a player disconnecting from the match during the loading sequence could result in that player’s character displaying an unnatural pose at the start of the game.

AK-74u The AK-74u’s reload animations will no longer appear to skip.

RC-XD Called in the Fun Police to address an issue that allowed players to ride around on a teammate’s RC-XD. Sorry.

Gunboat and Wakerunner Fixed an issue where Wakerunners being deployed from a ship’s davits could cause the Gunboat to be flung into the ocean.

Motion Blur Addressed an issue where the Motion Blur setting would not properly retain its settings.

Moscow Window Addressed an issue where a player could become stuck when sliding through a window in Moscow.

Mantling Tuned mantling at tall heights to ensure they are performed at a more natural speed. Where necessary, map designs will be updated to restrict areas where mantling is not intended.

Moving Before Match Start Addressed an issue that could allow players to begin moving before the match countdown timer had ended.

“Invisible” Weapons Addressed an issue that could display an invisible third weapon when exiting a vehicle, preventing the player from being able to use any of their weapons.

After Action Report Addressed an issue that would show incorrect Scoreboards in the After Action Report.

Stability Addressed various stability issues encountered during the Alpha.



Additional updates and features