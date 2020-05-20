Call of Duty app teases something happening in Warzone tomorrow

It's going down on May 21.

Something is happening in Call of Duty: Warzone tomorrow, if a new notification sent out from the Call of Duty app is any indication.

This afternoon, a faux piece of intel was sent out to those with the app installed on their phone, according to CharlieIntel. It mentions intercepted communication and teases something happening on May 21, which is tomorrow.

Screengrab via CharlieIntel

“On 19 May at 2337 ZULU, Coalition SIGINT intercepted flash traffic from AQ regional command outside Verdansk,” the message says. “Message calls for a priority IP call with an unknown. Suspected recipient is TARGET DENVER. Timing of meeting unknown—suspected for 21 MAY. Location to be confirmed. Surveillance activity has been authorized. MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON COMMS FOR LOCATION OF ENEMY SURVEILLANCE.”

With the recent discoveries of newly-opened bunkers and a hidden nuclear warhead, it seems like Warzone is full steam ahead on in-game Easter eggs and an alternate reality game outside of it.

A report from earlier today said the hidden nuke found in one of Verdansk’s bunkers will lead to changes in the map, similar to Fortnite’s events that shaped the future of the map and the game itself.

Whatever is going on in Warzone should become more clear tomorrow.