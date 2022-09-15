Warzone 2’s release date was just announced—and you can expect to squad up before Thanksgiving hits

At long last, the release date for the highly anticipated Warzone 2.0 is here.

Warzone 2.0 will launch on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for all players, and it will be free to play. Reports had previously—and correctly—indicated the release date would be coming a few weeks after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. And it makes sense that this would be the case since the games are closely connected in terms of mechanics and many CoD players will likely want to play both as soon as they possibly can.

Our best kept secret yet is finally out 😬#Warzone2 drops November 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DoTEvzkfJO — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

In Warzone 2.0, players will experience Al Mazrah, an all-new map featuring many fresh but also memorable points of interest. Fans who grew up playing maps such as Terminal and Quarry will get to experience them again on Al Mazrah, which also brings with it a Strongholds feature and a new Gulag experience when it’s time to fight your way back onto the battlefield.

Warzone 2.0 will certainly replace the original Warzone as the go-to battle royale experience for CoD fans, but Warzone definitely had a great run. After being released in March 2020, the game obliterated expectations and has been one of the most popular games in the world for the better part of three years. Activision likely hopes its follow-up edition will be as successful.

With Warzone 2.0 just over two months away, fans are likely going to be more excited than ever now.