The 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship began earlier this week but the main event kicks off today.
Pool play at the biggest Call of Duty event of the year ended yesterday, cutting the field of teams at CWL Champs in half. Now, the top 16 teams in the world will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket over the next three days in Los Angeles until a world champion is crowned.
Related: Pool play results for the 2019 CWL Championship
Here are the bracket play results so far at CWL Champs 2019. The most recent games will appear at the top of this list.
Winners bracket round one
eUnited vs. Team WaR
eUnited lead 1-0
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-131 eUnited
- Frequency Search and Destroy
Team Envy vs. Units
Units win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-249 nV
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Units
- Seaside Control: 3-0 nV
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-64 Units
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Units
Team Singularity vs. Sicario Gaming
Sicario win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-144 Sicario
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Singularity
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 Sicario
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-205 Sicario
This article will be updated until the tournament concludes on Sunday, Aug. 18.