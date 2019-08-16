The 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship began earlier this week but the main event kicks off today.

Pool play at the biggest Call of Duty event of the year ended yesterday, cutting the field of teams at CWL Champs in half. Now, the top 16 teams in the world will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket over the next three days in Los Angeles until a world champion is crowned.

Here are the bracket play results so far at CWL Champs 2019. The most recent games will appear at the top of this list.

Winners bracket round one

eUnited vs. Team WaR

eUnited lead 1-0

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-131 eUnited

Frequency Search and Destroy

Team Envy vs. Units

Units win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-249 nV

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Units

Seaside Control: 3-0 nV

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-64 Units

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Units

Team Singularity vs. Sicario Gaming

Sicario win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-144 Sicario

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Singularity

Arsenal Control: 3-2 Sicario

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-205 Sicario

This article will be updated until the tournament concludes on Sunday, Aug. 18.