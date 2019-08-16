Half of the 32-team field has been eliminated at the $2 million Call of Duty World League Championship ahead of the highly-anticipated championship bracket.

The likes of Gen.G, UYU, and Midnight Esports closed out their season on disappointing notes, while some open bracket teams were able to pull off upsets and secure their respective spots for the weekend. But the road to the $800,000 will just get tougher now.

Numerous former world champions still remain in the tournament, and their experience at this stage of the event is nearly invaluable for their teams.

Here are the final pool play standings for the 2019 CWL Championship.

Pool A

1) eUnited: 3-0 (9-2)

2) Elevate: 1-2 (5-7)

3) RBL Esports: 1-2 (5-7)

4) Celtic FC Esports: 1-2 (4-7)

Pool B

1) Enigma6: 3-0 (9-1)

2) Team WaR: 2-1 (6-3)

3) Fuego Gaming: 1-2 (4-8)

4) Gen.G: 0-3 (2-9)

Pool C

1) FaZe Clan: 3-0 (9-2)

2) Units: 2-1 (6-5)

3) Mazer Gaming: 1-2 (6-7)

4) Animosity Esports: 0-3 (2-9)

Pool D

1) Team Envy: 3-0 (9-6)

2) Team Reciprocity: 2-1 (8-3)

3) Sage Esports: 1-2 (5-6)

4) LGND Status: 0-3 (2-9)

Pool E

1) Team Singularity: 3-0 (9-2)

2) Luminosity: 2-1 (6-5)

3) UYU: 1-2 (7-6)

4) Vanity: 0-3 (0-9)

Pool F

1) 100 Thieves: 3-0 (9-2)

2) Sicario Gaming: 2-1 (6-5)

3) Midnight Esports: 1-2 (6-7)

4) FURY Gaming: 0-3 (2-9)

Pool G

1) OpTic Gaming: 3-0 (9-3)

2) Evil Geniuses: 2-1 (7-4)

3) TrainHard Esports: 1-2 (5-6)

4) Carnage Gaming: 0-3 (1-9)

Pool H

1) Splyce: 3-0 (9-1)

2) Team Heretics: 2-1 (6-3)

3) Aspire Esports: 1-2 (3-7)

4) FURY Gaming: 0-3 (2-9)