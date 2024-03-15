Category:
Bizarre MW3 glitch is making it impossible to aim or get kills

You're not hitting your shots with this glitch.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 07:41 am
A player aims a colorful weapon and fires in front of a car on Shoot House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Image via Activision

Getting kills is the name of the game in Modern Warfare 3, but imagine that every time you aimed, your crosshair shot up into the sky for no reason. Unfortunately, that’s happening to some players, leaving them struggling to find eliminations.

It’s no surprise, then, that MW3 players are complaining about this issue, posting on Reddit about their struggles. In the original post from March 14, user OfficialNotSoRants explained that it was happening on both a controller and mouse, and they even tried to turn off their aim assist to see if it would help.

This sounds incredibly frustrating to deal with, and the video they included shows just how difficult it is to play when your crosshair jerks upwards randomly.

Anyone else experiencing random upward jerks when using the right stick? (It also happens on kbm)
byu/OfficialNotSoRants inModernWarfareIII

The good news is that comments confirmed this wasn’t just an isolated issue, with plenty of players jumping in to say it had been happening to them, too. “I almost bought a new controller because I thought I was getting drift,” wrote one CoD fan, while another was just happy to hear they weren’t alone: “Man I thought I was going crazy, this happened to me a lot of times.”

The majority suggested that it happened to them after they respawned, suggesting it’s something related to that system. One player suggested that it was the “game applying the recoil from just before you died to your gun now,” claiming that it showed how low the server tick rates are. However, this isn’t confirmed as the root issue of the glitch.

Unfortunately, there’s been mention of the bug from the official CoDUpdates account on X, so it doesn’t appear that the devs are working on a fix at this time.

For more, check out the best MW3 controller settings or find out when the Warhammer 40K event ends.

