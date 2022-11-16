Battle royale fans and Call of Duty stans are popping off on social media in celebration of the release of Warzone 2. And rightfully so, because the BR genre is ready for some new blood.

New blood is something Warzone 2 has in droves. There are a lot of differences between the new game and its predecessor, the least of which is an entirely new roster of weapons and operators.

There are over 50 weapons to choose from in Warzone 2 already, so players are curious about which ones they need to focus on ranking up to help grab some Ws in Al Mazrah.

Here are the guns you need to focus on unlocking and leveling up first early on in Warzone 2.

Best weapons to unlock and level up first in Warzone 2

M4

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock: Available by default

The flagship AR of MW2 and Warzone 2 so far is ready to go and level up from the jump.

TAQ-56

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock: Rank up to level 19

Another solid AR option for mid-range engagements on Al Mazrah, the TAQ-56 has a bit more kick than the M4 but is easily remedied by adding some solid attachments in the Gunsmith.

Vaznev-9K

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock: Level up the Kastov-74u to level 13

The best SMG in MW2 translates well to Warzone 2 as a secondary gun for close-range fights.

MCPR-300

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock: Available by default

This is the early favorite sniper in Warzone 2, along with the new Victus XMR, so it’s worth leveling for taking out enemies from afar on Al Mazrah.

RPK

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock: Level up the Kastov 762 to level 16

LMGs were always meta in Warzone thanks to their high damage and large magazines, and Warzone 2 is no different. The RPK is one of the best so far.