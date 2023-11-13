Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 has arrived and with it comes an assortment of new weapons and gear to discover and unlock. However, one must not overlook the weapons from Modern Warfare 2 that were ported over from the prequel.

Of the many guns that transcended MW2, one submachine gun is proving the king: the VEL 46. Here’s our recommended loadout, attachments, and class setup for the VEL 46 SMG in MW3.

Best VEL 46 loadout and class setup in MW3

It survived the journey from MW2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best attachments for VEL 46 in MW3

Muzzle: EXF Huntress-90

EXF Huntress-90 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: KR V4 LK Riser

KR V4 LK Riser Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Mobility and reload speed are the name of the game when it comes to the best attachments for the VEL 46 in MW3. Whereas we focused on building out the gun’s range in MW2, here we’re sacrificing mid-range consistency for a faster “hit and run” style of weapon and gameplay.

There are a couple of change-ups you can make here surrounding the optics. I like the Riser for the short boost in ADS, but you can easily choose a preferred red dot or holographic sight. Another alternative is to drop the 30 Round Mag for a different type of ammunition, but you’ll lose the lightning-quick reload speed offered by the smaller mag.

Best class setup for VEL 46 in MW3

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Second Primary: Sniper Rifle of choice

Sniper Rifle of choice Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex or Thermite

Field Equipment: Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Gear: Tac Mask or Ghost T/V Camo

I chose the Gunner Vest as the VEL 46 severely lacks consistent range, so pairing it with a solid sniper rifle just makes sense. Stun Grenades remain as strong as they’ve always been in CoD and inhibit enemy operator movement, allowing you to stay ahead.

Dead Silence gives you a burst of speed and makes your footsteps silent, making up for the lack of Boots options due to the Gunner Vest. For Gloves and Gear, the Commando Gloves and Tac Mask are essential, granting incredible reload speed to your SMG and sniper and allowing you to ignore status effects from stuns and flashes.

If you’ve got it unlocked and are happy to sacrifice a little reload speed, I recommend the Ghost T/V Camo as an alternate to hide from the pesky UAVs.