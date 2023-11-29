This is one you want to unlock immediately.

The first new weapon added to Modern Warfare 3 after launch is a beast, and we’ve got your best TAQ Eradicator loadout and class setup right here to help dominate with it.

Added during season zero’s week four, the TAQ Eradicator will be familiar to fans of Modern Warfare 2’s TAQ-56 assault rifle, which was a mainstay in both ranked play and professional Call of Duty League play. This weapon will be right up your alley, with a bigger magazine and more firepower but the same classic iron sights.

Here are the attachments and setup to use for the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in MW3.

Best TAQ Eradicator loadout and class setup in MW3

This gun is truly a beauty. As mentioned, it’s like the TAQ-56’s bigger, stronger brother. So if you like that gun, this one may find a home in your loadout in MW3 or even Warzone very soon once it’s unlocked.

Best TAQ Eradicator attachments in MW3

Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Conquer-70 Long Barrel Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

Tacverte Core Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Velocity

7.62x51mm High Velocity Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

This is a really solid setup for the Eradicator, built to deal with its recoil control issues with several attachments. I really like the FSS Combat Grip and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip to help with recoil control, stability, and gun kick control to rein in this powerful LMG’s firepower.

I’m also a big fan of the gun’s iron sights. As mentioned above, these are the same exact iron sights from MW2’s TAQ-56, one of my favorite guns in that game. If you used it, and many did in the CDL and ranked play playlists, this is a gun you may also find does not need a scope of any kind.

Tip: Optic attachments will always come down to preference. If you prefer an optic, swap out the Ammunition attachment.

Recoil control is key with this build. As seen below, the Eradicator’s recoil is almost purely vertical, with some slight kick to the right, even with these attachments. So get used to pulling downward on your right analog stick or mouse.

She kicks like a mule, but it’s worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best TAQ Eradicator class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Field Equipment: Munitions Box or Trophy System

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

This is a pretty bog standard setup for an LMG in MW3, but that’s because it works. You’ll be a bit sluggish with this gun, so I like to use Quick-Grip Gloves to get out my Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade quickly. Lightweight Boots will help you move faster, too, and Tac Mask will prevent you from being stunned too hard.

Tip: Experiment with your own class setup to see which kind of Gloves, Boots, and Gear you prefer with your equipped Vest.

This class setup suits me well in any respawn mode, and it’s one I’ve been having a lot of fun with. The choice is yours, in the end, but I think this is the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in MW3.