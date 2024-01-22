Have we been using the wrong Striker the whole time?

What the Striker 9 lacks in damage per second and time-to-kill speeds, the reliable SMG makes up for with an easy-to-control recoil pattern and fast mobility for Call of Duty: Warzone engagements.

Warzone’s close-range meta doesn’t have too many outliers or anomalies near the start of MW3. WZ expert TrueGameData compared every SMG in Warzone and discovered that the game’s top weapons all have similar damage profiles. The Fennec 45 and WSP Swarm slightly edge out other options when it comes to pure slaying power, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other viable choices.

The Striker 9, for example, has fallen to the wayside thanks to the Striker confusingly having a very similar name in the same MW3 class. Both SMGs share common characteristics, but community members leaned more toward using the Striker based on pick rates, as reported by WZ Ranked.

That is, until a buff for the gun in the Season One Reloaded update, which brought the Striker 9 closer to the forefront of the SMG meta. Here’s our new best loadout for the Striker 9 in Warzone.

Best Striker 9 loadout in Warzone 3

Close-range dominance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Striker-9 has a longer effective range than every MW3 SMG, reaching around 10.7 meters. Our loadout focuses on using its good base range to accentuate mobility, which is crucial for Warzone’s movement speeds for secondary weapons.

Best Striker 9 build in Warzone

Muzzle: VP27 Mini Brake S

VP27 Mini Brake S Barrel: Striker Stubby Barrel

Striker Stubby Barrel Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Optic choice comes down to personal preference, but the Striker 9 iron sights provide a clean sightline, so we don’t think this SMG needs a red dot.

This loadout focuses on the Striker 9’s high range and fire rate, while upping Mobility and Handling to really focus on this as a close-range weapon. You can still hold your own at mid-range, but the primary weapon should focus on that, while this SMG shreds up close and is perfect for indoors encounters.

Best Fennec 45 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: RAM-7 or MCW

RAM-7 or MCW Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Sometimes, the best option is to run in Warzone. Whether that means sprinting out of the gas, away from a gunfight, or at an enemy to finish them off, operators are constantly on the move. Double Time makes that task easier by improving Tac Sprint duration and refresh rates. Then, Sleight of Hand gets you back in the action faster thanks to a quicker reloaded.

Tempered is a game-changer, as the perk makes it possible to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three. Lastly, High Alert prevents you from getting caught off guard by an enemy looking in your direction.

We recommend pairing this SMG with a meta long-range option like top LMGs or ARs. And no loadout is complete without a smoke grenade and frag grenade.