Best RAPP H loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2 | Best attachments for the RAPP H in MW2

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock weapons from various classes, including assault rifles, snipers, shotguns, and also light machine guns. LMGs are some of the best weapons to use while engaging in long-range combat. Most of the LMGs will be locked at the start of the game, and players need to unlock and level them up quickly. The RAPP H is one of the most accurate light machine guns in the game, and players can unlock this weapon by progressing with the Lachmann-556 to level 16.

The RAPP H belongs to the Lachmann & Meer platform and is one of the best guns to use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This weapon has 19 levels of progression and performs better than other LMGs with fully-equipped attachments. The RAPP H has a high fire-rate, and is easy to control recoil pattern. However, this weapon lacks in the mobility and handling department.

Players can build a post-up class setup for the RAPP H that can be used to farm eliminations easily in Multiplayer mode. It is best to level up this LMG quickly to unlock the weapon-tuning feature for its attachments. We recommend using double weapon XP tokens and playing game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Free-For-All to level up this LMG fast. Players can also try the Shoot House map to engage in high-octane gunplay.

Here are the best attachments to use with the RAPP H light machine gun in MW2.

Best RAPP H loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Here are the best attachments to use for the RAPP H light machine gun.

Muzzle : Bore -490

: Bore -490 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Secondary: Pistol, Shotgun, or SMG with the Overkill perk

Tactical: Shock Stick

Lethal: Drill Charge

Perk Packages: Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Deployable Cover and Dead Silence

With the proper attachments, players can build a strong RAPP H class that’s highly efficient in mid to long-range combat. This weapon has 75 bullets in every magazine, allowing players to spray down on opponents without thinking about reloading the gun. Moving around can be tricky with this weapon, which is why the Double Time and Fast Hands perks are essential for this build.

As for Field Upgrades, we recommend using a Deployable Cover, on which players can mount their weapons and fire on opponents accurately. Similarly, players can use Dead Silence to sneak up behind enemies and get some easy eliminations with this LMG. The Drill Charge is the best lethal equipment to use with this class setup, as it allows players to damage and eliminate opponents through and across objects.

For the secondary weapon, we recommend players use an SMG or Shotgun with the Overkill perk. Alternatively, Pistols with the akimbo attachment can also be a brilliant choice to cover close-range engagements.