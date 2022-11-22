What is Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2?

The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought back a classic map from Modern Warfare 2019, and with it came a new playlist as well. Shoot House got a facelift for MW2, tweaking parts of the map and giving everything new colors and textures to match the latest title.

Shoot House is a map that has three distinct lanes and is one of the smallest maps currently in MW2. From a junkyard full of broken-down cars to thrown-together buildings, Shoot House has something for everyone. Snipers have the perfect sitting places down mid and from the lookouts over the left and right sides of the map. Additionally, there are corners for players to camp in and plenty of open spaces for submachine gun and assault rifle players alike.

Screengrab via Activision

With the new map came a new mode, too. At the starting screen for multiplayer, players have the option to select “Shoot House” as a game mode. This may be confusing to some since Shoot House is just a map, but what this mode offers is a 24/7 playlist of just Shoot House. The playlist will be an endless cycle of the map and will go through the different modes to play on. These can be Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Domination, or Headquarters, although Headquarters seems like the mode that is usually randomly selected.

Related: When is Shipment coming to MW2?

Shoot House 24/7 not only is small enough to run around gunning everyone in sight, but it is also a great way to grind out weapon mastery camos. All weapon camos from point blanks to long shots can be done on Shoot House with all weapons. With the map being so small, it is easy to pick off players instead of waiting for them to walk into a player’s line of sight like on larger maps.