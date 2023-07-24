Best Psychological Profiles to choose in Black Ops Cold War

It seems as though Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has aged well over time in the eyes of most, and perhaps central to that is its extensive campaign experience.

In addition to putting forth a package that included side missions and multiple endings, Black Ops Cold War invited players to decide the script for the game’s main protagonist, Bell. Players are able to choose the name, race, gender, and backstory of the CIA operative, as well as pick various dialog options down the line that impact how their missions play out.

From a gameplay perspective, however, there is no more impactful decision in the campaign than deciding what Bell’s Psychological Profile is composed of. Here’s a guide on the best selections to make at this point in the Black Ops Cold War campaign.

What are the best Psychological Profiles in Black Ops Cold War?

Essentially, Psychological Profiles in Black Ops Cold War serve as perks that add an extra sense of customization during the campaign.

While there are 15 different profiles, players are only allowed to select two that cannot be changed and will be always active throughout their playthroughs.

Here are all of the Psychological Profiles in Black Ops Cold War:

Classified: No bonuses applied

No bonuses applied Paranoid: Aiming speed increased by 100 percent (ADS time halved)

Aiming speed increased by 100 percent (ADS time halved) Violent Tendencies: Bullet damage increased by 25 percent

Bullet damage increased by 25 percent Lone Wolf: Initial sprint boost duration three times as long

Initial sprint boost duration three times as long Professional: Full movement speed when using ADS

Full movement speed when using ADS Fearless: Received explosive damage reduced by 50 percent

Received explosive damage reduced by 50 percent Reliable: Ammo capacity increased by one clip

Ammo capacity increased by one clip Tormented: Lethal and tactical equipment capacity increased by two

Lethal and tactical equipment capacity increased by two Aggressive Behavior: Reloading speed increased by 50 percent

Reloading speed increased by 50 percent Survivor: Health increased by 25 percent

Health increased by 25 percent Calm Under Pressure: Pain flinch reduced by 90 percent

Pain flinch reduced by 90 percent Methodical: Weapon kick reduced by 25 percent

Weapon kick reduced by 25 percent Relentless: Rate of fire increased by 25 percent

Rate of fire increased by 25 percent Dependable: Damage taken when stationary reduced by 30 percent

Damage taken when stationary reduced by 30 percent Impatient: Hip firing more accurate while moving

Aside from simply picking Classified to have more of a challenge, determining what the “best” profiles from this list are does come down to personal preference, of course. But for most players, it’s going to be hard to pass up Violent Tendencies and Survivor.

As with any CoD title, having universal buffs to your bullet damage and health is simply going to have tremendous value in all situations—hence why Stopping Power and Juggernaut have long been two of the most iconic power-ups in series history.

Beyond these, it’s hard to find a straight-up bad option from the list as the rest do seem worthwhile, albeit not as game-changing. Some good examples of this would be Paranoid, Lone Wolf, Tormented, Aggressive Behavior, and Relentless. While it would undeniably be great to have any of these add-ons to make your life easier, they are more situational.

