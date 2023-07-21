Should I save Lazar or Park in End of the Line? – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Throughout Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s campaign, you’ll have to make two major choices while playing as Agent Bell and one of them is to save Park or Lazar in the eleventh mission, End of the Line.

Near the conclusion of the End of the Line mission, an RPG hits the team, and the explosion leaves both Lazar and Park injured. Sadly, you’ll only have enough time to secure one of them before the pickup arrives.

This is an important choice that you’ll have to make in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and there’s no way to save both. Unfortunately, one of them has to be left behind. This article will help you make your decision in End of the Line.

Secure Lazar or Park in End of the Line?

The good aspect of having to make this tough choice is that it doesn’t impact the rest of the CoD: Black Ops Cold War campaign. Whoever you save will be thankful to you and regret that the other one was left behind, and interact with you as the game carries on.

When you’re close to completing the game, you’ll find out that whoever was left behind has either been killed—if you take the bad ending—or is still captured, if you take the good ending.

All that said, there’s almost no difference if you choose to secure Lazar and leave Park behind, or the other way around. We advise you to save whoever you identified more with. I myself liked more of Lazar than Park because of his kindness, so it was practically a no-brainer for me to save Lazar and leave Park behind.

There’s a theory, however, that Lazar’s survival is non-canon because you cannot play with him in the multiplayer story. Park, on the other hand, is a selectable character in the same mode. If you care for that, definitely secure Park then.

If you don’t like any of them, there’s also the option to depart alone and leave both Park and Lazar behind in Cuba.

