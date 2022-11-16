Best MX9 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has been out for quite some time now, and players are getting deep into the wide variety of weapons available. There are a ton of different weapons that you can level up. Players have the ability to unlock attachments and cosmetics so they can spice up their guns the way they want.

Call of Duty has always made this a priority and MW2 is no exception.

The MX9 is an SMG that, if used correctly, can wreck your opponents with ease. Players can zip around the map with this Aug variant.

The SMG provides Modern Warfare 2 players with a whole lot of mobility, making you a difficult target for any opponent on the CoD battlefield.

What’s the best loadout and class for the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2?

Screengrab via Activision

Prepare yourself to run around the map as fast as lightning, with the aim to match. It’s a close-range weapon, so make sure you’re not too far away from enemies. Otherwise, you may as well be shooting a nerf gun.

Muzzle – FTAC Castle Comp

– FTAC Castle Comp Barrel – 508mm Rear Guard

– 508mm Rear Guard Optic – SZ Lonewolf Optic

– SZ Lonewolf Optic Comb – FTAC C11 Riser

– FTAC C11 Riser Magazine – 32 Round Mag

You’ll definitely need a 32-round mag to take on all the ARs in each game. There’s currently an AR meta and the more bullets you have, the less likely you’ll run out when you bump into the whole team sitting in a corner.

The best perks to go with the MX9 are:

Perk 1 – Battle Hardened

– Battle Hardened Perk 2 – Double Time

– Double Time Bonus Perk – Fast Hands

– Fast Hands Ultimate Perk – Quick Fix

Double time and fast hands are necessary in keeping you fast and ready for any MW2 enemies nearby. Sprinting for twice as long will get you out of any sticky situation and fast hands help you keep on top of your reloading.

Now get those legs pumping—you’ll have to be fast as lightning.