The best LR 7.62 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty fans are in for a treat with Black Ops 6, especially when it comes to those who enjoy sniping.

Of the snipers available in BO6 so far, the LR 7.62 is a favorite among players. It’s a classic bolt-action sniper with raw firepower and decent accuracy, but it can be turned into a beast with the right attachments. It’s simply nostalgic bliss in one-shot-kill flavoring, and it’s not to be missed.

Here’s our pick for the best LR 7.62 loadout in BO6 at this time.

Best LR 7.62 loadout and class setup in BO6

You’re gonna have a lot of fun with this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best bolt-action sniper in BO6 so far is also the best sniper for long-range kills and quickscoping, too. With some help in the Gunsmith, it can become a favorite for those who like to kill from afar in SnD and quickscoping trick-shotters alike.

Best LR 7.62 build in Black Ops 6

This is the best loadout for fast-paced sniping and quickscoping in BO6 so far, offering increases in Accuracy, Mobility, Handling, and large increases in both ADS speed and Hipfire to ADS Accuracy, which are crucial for those fast-paced quickscope kills.

My only other suggestion would be to potentially swap out the Extended Mag I for something like a Muzzle Brake attachment, as it offers a big buff in Kick Reset Speed and First Shot Recoil-Control, allowing better accuracy for follow-up shots to light up the killfeed more easily.

But to be honest, this is the best-feeling quickscoping class and loadout that I’ve used in a couple of CoD games. I’m not the best sniper, but shots felt somewhat relaxing to hit with this setup, so any skilled player should do just fine with it.

Best LR 7.62 class setup in Black Ops 6

A solid setup for sniping. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Secondary: Jackal PDW

Jackal PDW Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk one: Ghost

Ghost Perk two: Dispatcher

Dispatcher Perk three: Bankroll

Bankroll Wildcard: Overkill

Ghost is crucial here as it will keep you off enemy radar, but keep moving if a UAV is up in the air, or the perk will be nullified. Overkill allows for the usage of a second primary, like the Jackal PDW SMG, as opposed to just a pistol to defend yourself when pushed by enemy players.

I like the Bankroll perk in the third slot because it starts you off with 150 towards your Scorestreak, which means you’re only a couple of kills or objective plays away from a Scout Pulse or UAV, which are invaluable when it comes to finding enemies to pick off. Combine it with Dispatcher, and you could have a good amount of air support for intel.

Use a Trophy System to protect yourself from incoming enemy tacticals and lethals, and you should be able to get some nice clips with your quickscoping skills.

The cool thing about this quickscoping setup is that it’s not just for quickscoping. It functions just fine for traditional sniping as well, so feel free to take this into multiplayer gaming no matter what the map or mode is.

