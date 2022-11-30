There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to weapons in Warzone 2 and MW2. And that list will only get even bigger with seasonal content drops over time.

Of Warzone 2’s wide array of guns in the assault rifle slot, one of the weaker options is the Kastov–74u. Inspired by the AK-74u, obviously, this weapon needs some help to find a home in the meta for battle royale.

The 74u is “a rifle optimized for short to medium distances” in Warzone 2, “with a shortened receiver and barrels designed for short-range combat.” This doesn’t lend itself well to typical AR combat in BR.

Here’s how to get creative with the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2’s gunsmith.

Best Kastov-74u loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

It’s still a head-scratcher as to why the 74u is an assault rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2 when it’s traditionally been classified as a submachine gun in Call of Duty. And the worst part is that it shoots like an SMG while having the overall mobility of an AR.

Because of this, the Kastov-74u is best treated as a really powerful, sluggish SMG. This means you will probably have to pair it up with a long-range option like an LMG or a sniper rifle in your second weapon slot because having two assault rifles will chew through that ammo too quickly.

Best perk package for Kastov-74u loadout in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

In general for Warzone 2, you can’t go wrong with the Specter perk package for the sole fact that it includes Double Time and Ghost. Both of these perks will serve you well in battle royale by offering doubled duration of tactical sprint and keeping you off of the radar when enemies use a UAV.

Since the mobility of the 74u is not the best, Double Time is quite important to have. Tracker and Spotter are just icing on the cake of this loadout bonanza.

Best equipment for Kastov-74u loadout in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stim

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Your tactical and lethal is always going to come down to preference in Warzone 2, but the Stim will come in handy to give yourself a boost of health right when you need it to escape death. For lethals, it boils down to whether you want semtex for explosive power or the throwing knife to quickly finish off downed foes.