Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and its massive roster of weapons has brought back some classic guns that are franchise favorites, although some of them may be under different names, and potentially even different weapon archetypes.

The Kastov-74u is the fourth weapon in the Kastovia weapon platform, meaning you need to use and rank up a couple of different guns before you get access to it. Level up the Kastov 762 and the Kastov 545 first, and the 74u is yours.

“The Kastov-74u is a rifle optimized for short to medium distances,” its in-game description says. “With a shortened receiver and barrels designed for short-range combat, the Kastov-74u gains significant maneuverability at the expense of effective range.”

Remember the AK-74u in basically every other CoD ever? Here it is, under a different name and a different weapon class, but it’s still just as fun to use.

Here’s the best class and attachments to run with your Kastov-74u in MW2.

Best Kastov-74u loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

For whatever reason, the classic SMG is now an assault rifle in MW2, but that means its flexibility allows it to be played as either kind of archetype. It can be equipped with attachments to accentuate it as an AR or an SMG, depending on how you would like to use it.

Since the Vaznev-9K is the better-suited SMG of the Kaznovia weapon platform, this build works best when played as a hybrid. The attachments here will increase the 74u’s accuracy, mobility, and handling, turning it into a combo of the best of both worlds.