When Modern Warfare 3 is in the rear-view mirror for gamers to look back on, one massive new feature will be remembered very fondly: Aftermarket Parts.

One of the new Aftermarket Parts in MW3‘s season four adds an improvement for a gun that’s already been a favorite since dropping in season three. The FJX Horus is a strong SMG in its own right, but this new Conversion Kit turns it into a different beast entirely.

Here’s our pick for the best JAK Scimitar Kit loadout for the FJX Horus in both MW3 and Warzone.

Best JAK Scimitar (FJX Horus) loadout

A new way to dominate with the FJX Horus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Scimitar Kit is an improvement on the FJX Horus, which is already a great gun. It makes the FJX Horus sacrifice some mobility for a lot of strong firepower, including buffs to Bullet Velocity & Range, Recoil Control, Firing Aim Stability, and Gun Kick Control, turning it into a mid-range beast.

Best JAK Scimitar Kit build in MW3 and Warzone

Aftermarket Parts: JAK Scimitar Kit

JAK Scimitar Kit Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: POC-S TAC Grip

I like to mitigate the Scimitar’s shortcomings by bringing back some of its mobility, which is done with the 1mW Quick Fire Laser, DR-6 Handstop, and POC-S Tac Grip. All three of these attachments help improve ADS speed and mobility, which are important when using an SMG.

One substitution you may want to make is to swap out the ZEHMN35 muzzle attachment for the Sonic Suppressor S. The suppressor buffs the Scimitar’s Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, further leaning into the mid-range beast that it can be.

Another potential swap is to trade off the Laser attachment for an optic and really wreak some havoc at range. Or, alternatively, if you don’t like the iron sights (I’m not the biggest fan), use something like the MORS Dot Sight for an ADS speed that’s just as snappy, but with better visibility.

In my opinion, this kind of loadout works well in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone. The FJX Horus is strong enough as is in Warzone as a close-range option, but this loadout will help you hold your own at longer ranges while also dealing massive damage up close. Just make sure to pair it with a strong long-range AR or other gun to fight your fights from afar.

