Best guns in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty is a staple first-person shooter game. But what happens when you bring it to mobile?

With mobile games exploding in popularity, it was only a matter of time before Call of Duty joined those ranks. Even though it’s a part of the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Mobile comes with its own meta and gameplay and its own tier of weapons.

You have to wait to unlock some of the best guns in the game due to level requirements, but here’s what’s in store:

Best assault rifle: AK-47

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Rosemary Kelley

Damage: 70, Fire rate: 55, Accuracy: 48, Mobility: 60, Range: 66

Some people may have their eyes on the AK117 and the BK57, but the AK-47 is hands down the best fully-automatic assault rifle in Call of Duty: Mobile. It has one of the highest damage outputs in the game and you get to unlock this bad boy at level 23, so you don’t have to wait long to use it. The only downside is that the recoil can make your shots inaccurate if not handled properly. Attach a foregrip and a red dot sight to help you mow down your enemies with less recoil.

Best light machine gun: UL736

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Rosemary Kelley

Damage: 70, Fire rate: 60, Accuracy: 40, Mobility: 40, Range: 55

If you thought that the AK-47 was good, wait until level 115 when you unlock this beast. With handling like the AK-47, but without the recoil disadvantage, the power and range of the UL736 make it perfect for mid to long-range combat. The mobility isn’t nearly as good as the AK-47, so it might take some time to get used to that on mobile. But once you get used to it, you’ll never be able to go back. Attach a stock to increase your movement speed while aiming.

Best shotgun – None

You may be tempted to pick up a shotty, but don’t do it. The shotguns are all clunky, and in a game where combat is mostly mid to long range, there’s rarely any ability to get up in someone’s face and pump a shotgun into them. If you have to pick one up in a pinch, try to find a Striker to one-shot your opponents at close range in the early game. But why do that when there are so many other incredible options?

Best submachine gun: AKS-74U

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Rosemary Kelley

Damage: 78, Fire rate: 60, Accuracy: 55, Range: 33, Mobility: 75

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that submachine guns are a great choice no matter what, but there’s one SMG that stands out above the rest. The AKS-74U is one of the best all-around weapons with a fast fire rate for its high damage output. Its high accuracy will also help this gun hit its mark no matter the situation. You get to unlock this gun early too, starting at level eight.

Best sniper rifle: DL Q33

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Rosemary Kelley

Damage: 90, Fire rate: 15, Accuracy: 60, Mobility: 45, Range: 95

As sniper rifles should be, they’re the best weapon choice for the end game where you can take out opponents left and right as their heads pop up on the map. While there are a lot of great options to choose from, there’s a reason why the DL Q33 has been at the top of the pack for three seasons running. With its range, damage, and accuracy, it’s hard to argue against using the DL Q33, especially since you get it right when you start playing Call of Duty: Mobile. Try using this gun with FMJ rounds to penetrate your opponent’s armor better and really pack a punch.