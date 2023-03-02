Fans of the Sticks and Stones party game mode from past Call of Duty games are chomping at the bit to snag some multiplayer dominance with the Crossbow, added to Modern Warfare 2 during season two.

The Crossbow is unlockable as part of the Path of the Ronin event. It’s a part of the marksman rifle weapon class, although it’s not even a rifle at all. This weapon truly stands on its own apart from the rest of the weapons in MW2.

“Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0″ bolts with exceptional lethality,” the weapon’s description in the game reads. “Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own.”

Related: How to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Standard bolts for the Crossbow are actually recoverable, meaning you could theoretically never run out of ammo for this thing. This means you’re able to headshot an enemy for a kill and then pick the bolt out of their head and use it again on somebody else.

Here’s the best way to set up the Crossbow for some long-range dominance in CoD.

Best Crossbow loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Arms: SO Momenti

SO Momenti Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Wire: 28-Strand Cable

28-Strand Cable Stock: Speedtrak Echo

Secondary: X13 Auto

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Why this is the best Crossbow loadout and class setup in MW2

The Crossbow is an incredibly niche weapon, but if nothing else, it’s pretty fun to use in multiplayer matches in MW2. Just don’t expect to be at the top of the lobby when facing off against players who are sweating it up with an AR or SMG.

This set of attachments will increase the Crossbow’s damage, range, accuracy, and mobility, keeping you in the fight against enemies at a distance. The Optic slot may be up to personal preference, however, depending on how you’d like to use the Crossbow and what map you’re playing on.

The Cronen Mini Pro can be swapped out for all sorts of optics, including a sniper rifle scope, allowing you to snipe enemies from afar. But the rest of the attachments are pretty important to keep the Crossbow viable.

For perks, Fast Hands is an absolute necessity for the Crossbow, since it’s so painfully slow to reload one bolt at a time. Quick Fix is a good combination as well, as it is for any sniper rifle, quickly triggering your healing with each kill.