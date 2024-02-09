Best BP50 loadout in Warzone season 2

Quick ADS speeds, impressive mobility, high bullet velocity, lack of horizontal recoil, and clean iron sights are some of the many qualities that set the BP50 apart from other long-range meta options in Warzone.

Warzone season two shook up the battle royale’s long-range meta. The RAM-7, BAS-B, MTZ-762, MTZ Interceptor, and Pulemyot 762 all received nerfs that may knock them out of contention moving forward. Early signs point toward the SVA-545 being the new king of medium to long-range gunfights, but we have a different gun in mind.

Here is everything you need to know about the BP50 AR, including the best attachments, perks, equipment items, and possible secondary weapons.

Best BP50 loadout in Warzone

The BP50 is a menace in multiplayer and Warzone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to stats provided by CoD content creator JGOD, the BP50 has around a 560-millisecond time-to-kill speed from 14 meters away, and that value only dips to 700 from 35 meters away. In comparison, the RAM-7 had a 880 mms TTK speed, and that only got worse after a nerf in the season two update.

The BP50 suffers from a small magazine size and gun kick, but that shouldn’t scare players away. In some ways, the AR’s high vertical recoil is a blessing in disguise, as the weapon shoots straight up when firing, which is relatively easy to control by holding the right thumb stick down, and might result in a few extra headshot kills when the gun tilts upward.

Best BP50 build in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Lore-9 Heavy Barrel Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Forbearer Heavy Stock

To start, the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and Lore-9 Heavy Barrel improve bullet velocity, range, gun kick, and recoil control. Along the same lines, the Forebearer Heavy Stock also improves horizontal and vertical recoil by 16 percent and gun kick by 11 percent for the minuscule cost of four percent knocked off ADS speed.

We wish the AR had a bigger magazine option than a 45 Round Mag, but that’s still enough to take out two enemies comfortably. To recoup some of the mobility lost from other attachments, the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop does a little bit of everything, improving handling and recoil by sacrificing hipfire spread.

For matches on Urzikstan or other long-range engagements, players might want to equip the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic, but the BP50 has clean iron sights that should be easy enough to use in most gunfights.

Best BP50 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: HRM-9 or AMR9

HRM-9 or AMR9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We recommend using Double Time, which increases tactical sprint duration and reduces the movement mechanic’s refresh time. Irradiated is a new perk in Warzone, but players tend to choose other options. But, after the season 2 update, Irradiated now reduces gas damage by 20 percent instead of 10 and allows players to replace armor plates while in the gas.

Tempered is arguably the best perk in Warzone, making it possible to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three. And finally, High Alert issues a warning that could end up being the difference between life and death while engaged in the heat of battle.

Frag Grenades had their close damage increased from 250 to 275, mid damage increased to 200 from 150, and far damage increased to 175 from 105 in the season two update. Those buffs make the Frag Grenade a must-use equipment item in Warzone. Finally, Smoke Grenades will protect you while rotating or repositioning in a gunfight.