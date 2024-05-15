Ghost operator standing in the middle of a room, likely preparing for an operation.
Image via Activision
How to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit in MW3

Just what's going on here?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: May 15, 2024 01:34 pm

Weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3 are great, giving players a reason to hop back online for some quick rewards or just some XP.

Sometimes, these challenges can be tougher than others, though, and other times they just straight up don’t work at all. Are you doing something wrong or is something wrong with the game? It can be difficult to tell.

Here are all the details on the MW3 season three, week seven multiplayer challenge to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit.

What is the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit?

BP50 in MW3's firing range.
Here she is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The BP50’s SMG Conversion Kit is an Aftermarket Part attachment called the JAK Revenger. This part turns the BP50 assault rifle into an SMG with a big magazine, meant to be used for close-quarters combat while moving quickly.

For how to unlock the JAK Revenger, check out our guide.

How to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit in MW3

To get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit, simply equip the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part and kill two other players in rapid succession within MW3 multiplayer. These need to be players, not bots, so make sure it’s not an AI enemy in a mode like Invasion.

It appears that the challenge may be bugged and not tracking properly or at all for some on May 15, the launch day of the challenge for week seven in MW3’s season three, so it may need to be fixed.

Once it is fixed, though, I suggest going into the Small Map Moshpit playlist, using the BP50 SMG loadout we have below, and dominating enemies to get quick kills. Hardcore mode might even be better for it.

Best BP50 SMG Conversion Kit loadout in MW3

An image of the best BP50 SMG build in Warzone.
Use this. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Revenger Kit
  • Muzzle: Casus Brake
  • Laser: 1MW Artemis Laser
  • Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
  • Rear Grip: CGC-TAC Tape

Update on May 15 at 1:55pm CT: The issue blocking progress from tracking in the challenge has been fixed. Go out there and get those double kills!

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.