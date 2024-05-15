Weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3 are great, giving players a reason to hop back online for some quick rewards or just some XP.

Recommended Videos

Sometimes, these challenges can be tougher than others, though, and other times they just straight up don’t work at all. Are you doing something wrong or is something wrong with the game? It can be difficult to tell.

Here are all the details on the MW3 season three, week seven multiplayer challenge to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit.

What is the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit?

Here she is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The BP50’s SMG Conversion Kit is an Aftermarket Part attachment called the JAK Revenger. This part turns the BP50 assault rifle into an SMG with a big magazine, meant to be used for close-quarters combat while moving quickly.

For how to unlock the JAK Revenger, check out our guide.

How to get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit in MW3

To get operator double kills with the BP50 SMG Conversion Kit, simply equip the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Part and kill two other players in rapid succession within MW3 multiplayer. These need to be players, not bots, so make sure it’s not an AI enemy in a mode like Invasion.

It appears that the challenge may be bugged and not tracking properly or at all for some on May 15, the launch day of the challenge for week seven in MW3’s season three, so it may need to be fixed.

Once it is fixed, though, I suggest going into the Small Map Moshpit playlist, using the BP50 SMG loadout we have below, and dominating enemies to get quick kills. Hardcore mode might even be better for it.

Best BP50 SMG Conversion Kit loadout in MW3

Use this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conversion Kit: JAK Revenger Kit

JAK Revenger Kit Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Laser: 1MW Artemis Laser

1MW Artemis Laser Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: CGC-TAC Tape

Update on May 15 at 1:55pm CT: The issue blocking progress from tracking in the challenge has been fixed. Go out there and get those double kills!

🛠️ #MW3



We've deployed a fix for an issue preventing the BP50 Double Kills Week 7 Challenge from tracking progress in Multiplayer. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) May 15, 2024

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more