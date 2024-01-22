Best audio settings for Warzone Season One Reloaded

Hearing an enemy’s location in Warzone could very well be the difference between winning or losing a match. With that in mind, here are the best audio settings to elevate your game to the next level.

Raven Software heard community complaints loud and clear about audio issues and responded accordingly in Season One Reloaded. The mid-season update made improvements to audio occlusion on Urzikstan, plane audio, and reduced the volume of friendly slides, jumps, and lands so players can differentiate between friend and foe easily.

Noises in your headset can be the difference in every firefight. Image via Activision

This comes after the devs already rebalanced enemy footstep audio in a recent Dec. 14 update. But even with those improvements, players won’t make the most out of the battle royale’s audio if they aren’t using the best settings.

Best Warzone audio settings

Global

Audio Mix: Headphones

Headphones Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device : Headphones

: Headphones Speaker Output: Stereo

Volumes

Master Volume: 100 Gameplay Music Volume : Zero Dialogue Volume : 50 Effects Volume : 100 Voice Chat Volume : 30 Cinematic Music Volume : Zero Wartracks Volume : 100

100

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Last Words Voice Chat : On

: On Proximity Chat : On

: On Voice Chat Device: Default System Device

Microphone

Microphone Mode : Push to talk Push to Talk: V Mute Yourself When Connecting : On

: Push to talk Microphone Input Device : Default System Device

: Default System Device Microphone Level : 70

: 70 Microphone Test: Off

Subtitles

Subtitles: All Off

All Off Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: Zero

Functionality

Mono Audio : Off

: Off Reduce Tinnitus Sound : On

: On War Tracks as a Passenger : Off

: Off Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects : Modern Warfare

: Modern Warfare Mute Game When Minimized: On

Warzone’s best audio settings, explained

To start, we recommend using a PC Speaker for mouse and keyboard players or Headset if you are on console. Both settings increase the audio levels and make it easier to hear everything happening in your surroundings.

Turning the master volume to 100 shouldn’t be too loud or obnoxious, but players can change the setting to around 60 or 70 if it’s too much. We highly recommend putting both music volume settings down to zero as you don’t want the music to distract you from more important audio cues in the final circle of a match.

Having proximity chat can be fun for trash-talking an enemy team near or pinpointing their location, but it’s important to note that it’s a two-way street. Enemies can hear you if you are talking to your teammates or see red text if they are in party chat, which alerts them of your location. Our microphone volume is set to zero, but that is subject to change based on how it sounds on a player-to-player basis.

Finally, reducing tinnitus sounds, removing the annoying ringing sound effect that sometimes pops up in your ear, and there is no need to have Juggernaut music on.