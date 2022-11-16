Turn up the volume when you turn up for the squad.

Being able to hear your enemy in an online game is critical, especially when it comes to battle royales when the map is crawling with opponents.

Call of Duty’s battle royale is back in a big way with Warzone 2. The first game’s audio was notoriously spotty, so the audio settings are something you will likely want to tweak before dropping in on the new map, Al Mazrah.

Enemy footsteps, AI enemies, killstreaks, and more are all things you will need to hone in and listen to while chasing victories in the BR game. Thankfully, CoD’s settings are extensive, and you’re able to customize the audio settings for your own setup and personal preference.

Here are the best settings for your audio in Warzone 2.

Best audio settings for Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Open up your settings menu and select Audio to find these settings. Here’s how to tweak them for success.

Volumes

Audio mix: Headphone bass boost

Headphone bass boost Master volume: 100

100 Music volume: 0

0 Dialogue volume: 80

80 Effects volume: 100

100 Hit marker volume: 80

80 Mono audio: Off

The audio mix will depend on what you are using for audio. If you’re using headphones, then cater it to that, but you can also choose settings for a regular TV or a soundbar.

Subtitles

Subtitles: Off

This is personal preference. If you want subtitles of player voice lines in Warzone 2, then turn it on.

Voice chat

Voice chat: On

On Last words voice chat: On

On Proximity chat: Off

Off Open mic recording threshold: 70

70 Voice chat volume: 100

100 Microphone volume: 100

This is more personal preference, but turning off proximity chat will prevent the enemy from hearing you when you are nearby and using your microphone in-game.

Channels

Mute yourself when connecting: On

On Game voice channel: Party only

Audio advanced settings