Best ammo type in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 contain a wide array of build options for players, with ammo type being a core component. Though some ammo types provide general benefits, others, like incendiary or explosives, have more unique effects.

The best ammo type will certainly depend on your preferred playstyle, weapon, other attachments, and various other factors, however, each ammo type has its own clear uses. If you are looking to see which ammo type would help you best in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, this is everything that you need to know.

Ammo Type Guide for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Hollowpoint

Hollowpoint bullets cripple targets, preventing them from sprinting. This effect can be extremely valuable, though it does require targeting the legs specifically. This type of ammo also lowers both bullet velocity and penetration, which makes the ammo a difficult choice to use on maps that encourage long-distance gunfights, like Al Mazrah.

For Warzone 2, Hollowpoint would work best on the smaller, more condensed Ashika Island, whereas in MW2 this is a perfectly serviceable part of any build.

Frangible

Frangible ammo is potentially the most generally viable ammo type in MW2 and Warzone 2. Upon hit, targets are inflicted with a wounded debuff which delays healing from five to nine seconds. This makes it far easier to chase down targets that have been tagged, knowing you have more time before your opponent is fully healed up again.

Incendiary

Incendiary ammo is among the CoD bullet types that are only viable for specific builds. Relatively few weapons can even use incendiary bullets, with most being on LMGs and sniper, battle, and marksman rifles.

After being hit, enemies are tagged with a burn effect that deals bonus damage. This negative hit in damage range, penetration, and other similar categories heavily influences users to keep battles at long range. Given most weapons that use this ammo type are rifles, it does fit well within the recommended playstyle already.