Asim, New York Subliners blitz Minnesota RØKKR in Call of Duty League Stage One group play

In similar fashion to their victory over the London Royal Ravens on Feb. 23, the New York Subliners thrashed the Minnesota RØKKR in a 3-0 sweep today during the fourth day of the Call of Duty League’s Super Week.

The Subliners jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the series behind superb play from Asim, who finished Raid Hardpoint with 22 kills and only five deaths, and then continued his incredible Search and Destroy run with a 9-1 game. Asim's teammates took over on the final map and survived a RØKKR push to win Raid Control 3-2. In terms of total match time, it took only 26 minutes and 40 seconds of in-game time for the Subliners to win.

Asim showed his Search and Destroy brilliance earlier in the week against London when he led NYSL to a 6-0 win with a 13-1 performance. This particular display against Minnesota, however, helped NYSL end the RØKKR's undefeated streak in the game mode, which extended back to the Kickoff Classic.

Related: Attach on Minnesota RØKKR’s Search and Destroy success: ‘Honestly, it’s just the players we have on the team’

The RØKKR's poor Hardpoint play continued today, and with their 250-82 loss to the Subliners, they're now 1-5 in the game mode this season. They'll need to improve in that area to be competitive in the first Major of the season.

With this victory, the Subliners move into a tie for second place in Group A with the Dallas Empire. The Los Angeles Thieves, who New York lost to in their first match of the season, sit atop the group at 3-0. A key matchup between Dallas and New York is set for 5pm CT on Feb. 26.

Minnesota will conclude their group play action on Feb. 27 with a match against London, who have yet to win a series this season. After their clash with the Empire, New York face Seattle in their final group match on Feb. 28.