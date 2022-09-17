All Weapons You Can Gunsmith in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The Gunsmith is a major part of the Call of Duty franchise, and in Modern Warfare 2, it’s getting a massive overhaul. The new Gunsmith designed by Infinity Ward takes the loadout-building tool to a new level of customization. You can unlock new weapons by progressing and leveling up specific guns. For instance, players can unlock the FTAC Recon by progressing to Level 13 on the M4 Assault Rifle. This new system certainly streamlines the process of unlocking weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward revealed that players could use only a handful of weapons in Gunsmith during Modern Warfare 2 beta. Upgrading and improving your weapons with unique attachments in Gunsmith is one of the most popular features in the game. Naturally, fans are curious about which weapons are available for Gunsmith in Modern Warfare 2. Here’s a list of all the weapons players can use in Gunsmith in Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith weapons list

PSA! These are the weapons you can Gunsmith during the Beta:

• M4

• M16

• Lachmann-556

• FSS Hurricane

• Lachmann Sub

• Lachmann-762

• FTAC Recon

• LM-S

• RAPP H

• 556 Icarus — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 16, 2022

Infinity Ward highlighted in a Tweet that players can use the following 10 weapons in Gunsmith during Modern Warfare 2 beta.

The weapon progression system can be a little confusing in Modern Warfare 2, but the new features make it easier to acquire attachments and new weapons. You will find most of the weapons are locked while starting the game and will eventually need to progress to unlock new guns. The Weapon Platform system allows players to build a unique class by switching Receivers on a specific platform.

Players can customize various loadouts according to a certain class with a range of attachment options. In Modern Warfare 2, players will unlock Receivers along with attachments while leveling up a weapon. You can swap these Receivers in the Gunsmith to create and build a new class. The branching progression style allows attachments to be shared within and between Weapon Platforms. You can also test out the newly built weapon in the Firing Range.

There are also two types of attachments. The first can be used for specific Weapon Platforms, which include Receivers, Rear Grips, Barrels, Magazines, and Stocks. Players can share these attachments within the specific Weapon Platform across all Receivers. Similarly, the other attachment type is universal for all weapons: Attachments like Optics, Ammunition, Underbarrels, Foregrips, and Muzzles only need to be unlocked once. Therefore, you will have a set of unlocked attachments that can be readily used on new weapons in the Gunsmith.