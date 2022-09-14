New video details ‘Gunsmith 2.0’ revamp in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward has dropped some new intel on the changes coming to the Gunsmith in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in a new video today.

The new intel drop shows off the Gunsmith’s new interface and delved deeper into weapon platforms, which are described as a weapon’s “family.” The new Receiver attachment slot will unlock different weapons within the family, with the example given being leveling up the M4 until you unlock the M16 receiver.

The modifications that you’ve already unlocked for the M4 will then be useable for the M16, and so on. This basically eliminates some of the grind needed to unlock different attachments on weapons within the same family.

“The receiver this time is driving gunsmith as it would be in reality and each of these separate receivers have their own unique progression,” said Infinity Ward principal artist Ben Garnell.

The company also explained a bit more about Weapon Vaults, which seem to be a way to take a weapon platform and maintain the aesthetic between different attachments instead of having a variety of different-looking attachments across blueprints.

Activision is promising more information about the Gunsmith during tomorrow’s Call of Duty: Next livestream reveal, which will contain information about MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, Warzone Mobile, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 releases worldwide on Oct. 28.