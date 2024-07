All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone Season 5

Warzone‘s fifth season went live on July 24, and like every seasonal update, this patch has brought nerfs and buffs for plenty of weapons in a bid to shuffle the metagame. Here are all the weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone season five.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 5

New weapons can easily slip into the season five meta. Image via Activision

The Warzone season five patch notes have listed all the gameplay and weapon changes, however, if you’re only interested in season five’s weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone, we’ve listed all of them below.

Assault Rifles

MCW

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

SVA 545

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.

BAL-27

Max Damage Range increased to 26.67 meters, up from 21.59.

Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire.

Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness.

Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.

MTZ-556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8.

M4 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 21, up from 17.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.

Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 25.4.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56.

TAQ-V (MWII)

Leg Modifier increased to 0.9x, up from 0.85x.

Submachine Guns

AMR9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 10.67.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.

FJX Horus

Max Damage Range decreased to 8.63 meters, down from 10.16.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.27 meters, down from 20.32.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.91 meters, down from 30.48.

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.

Superi 46

Decreased movement speed to 4.9m/s, down from 5m/s.

Decreased crouched movement speed to 1.9m/s, down from 2m/s.

Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 5.9m/s.

Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.4m/s, down from 3.6m/s.

WSP-9

Legs Modifiers decreased to .9x, down from 1x.

Minibak (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 26, up from 21.

Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.38.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 19.05.

Lower Torso Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from .95x.

PDSW 528 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22.

VEL-46 (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

Min damage increased to 16, up from 15.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Vaznev-9K (MWII)

Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25.

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20.

Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.89.

Light Machine Guns

Bruen MK9

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.

Holger 26

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

Pulemyot 762

Max Damage Range increased to 34.29 meters, up from 27.94.

Upper and Lower Arm Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

TAQ Eradicator

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24.

Max Damage Range increased to 39.37 meters, up from 33.02.

TAQ Evolvere

Leg Modifier increased to 1.07x, up from 1x.

Shotguns

Reclaimer 18

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types.

Semi-auto Increased rate of fire to 200rpm, up from 182rpm.



KV Broadside (MWII)

JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Decreased vertical recoil by 20 percent.



Handguns

COR-45

Decreased rate of fire to 240rpm, down from 375rpm.

XRK v6 Match Trigger Action: Decreased rate of fire to 264rpm, down from 438rpm.

XRK v21 Heavy Match Trigger Action: Decreased rate of fire to 272rpm, down from 545rpm.

Melee

Sledgehammer

Decreased movement speed by 22 percent.

Decreased heavy swing melee range to 3.2 meters, down from 5.3.

