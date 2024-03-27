All Vortex: Decay’s Realm MW3 and Warzone event challenges and rewards

If you’re into gross things like pestilence, bugs, and suffering, then the new Vortex: Decay’s Realm event in Call of Duty is for you.

Recommended Videos

With six rewards unlockable in either Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone, there’s a way for everyone to earn the items and the Mastery reward, which is enough to make your stomach turn and your skin crawl.

Here are all of the rewards, including a really gross animated camo, in the Vortex: Decay’s Realm event across MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 Vortex Decay’s Realm: All challenges and rewards

Get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vortex: Decay’s Realm runs from March 27 to the beginning of season three on April 3, so make sure to finish the challenges to earn all five rewards in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

To unlock Wriggler, all five rewards must be earned. It doesn’t matter which challenge is completed, just that all of the rewards are unlocked to earn the Mastery camo.

MW3 multiplayer challenges

Get 30 operator kills with the Crossbow weapon or JAK Purifier attachment equipped. Reward: “Apocalyptic” calling card

Get 15 operator kills shortly after sprinting with the Throwing Knife while using the Demolition Vest perk. Reward: “Valve Replacement” emblem

Get 10 operator kills with the Mosquito Drone or Remote Turret killstreaks. Reward: “The Swarm” charm

Get 40 operator hipfire kills with the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part equipped. Reward: “Grave Worm” weapon sticker

Get 40 operator kills with the Haymaker weapon while using the Gunner Vest perk. Reward: Double weapon XP token



MW3 Zombies challenges

Get 150 Zombie kills with the Crossbow weapon or JAK Purifier attachment. Reward: “Apocalyptic” calling card

Get 50 Zombie kills with the Throwing Knife while Speed Cola is active. Reward: “Valve Replacement” emblem

Get 25 Zombie kills with Sentry Guns. Reward: “The Swarm” charm

Get 15 Special Zombie kills with SMGs. Reward: “Grave Worm” weapon sticker

Get 200 Zombie kills with the Haymaker. Reward: Double weapon XP token



Warzone challenges

Deploy three Portable Decontamination Stations. Reward: “Apocalyptic” calling card

In a single match, activate the Research Vessel’s UAV Tower, Decon Station, and Horn. Reward: “Valve Replacement” emblem

Open 25 loot caches while on the Research Vessel. Reward: “The Swarm” charm

Finish the Rogue Signal public event ranked in the top three. Reward: “Grave Worm” weapon sticker

Hit five enemy operators with a Bunker Buster killstreak. Reward: Double weapon XP token



Mastery reward: Wriggler camo

I got worms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This disgusting camo is animated so it looks like worms are crawling all over your gun. It’s amazing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more