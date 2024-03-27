All Vortex: Decay’s Realm MW3 and Warzone event challenges and rewards

If you’re into gross things like pestilence, bugs, and suffering, then the new Vortex: Decay’s Realm event in Call of Duty is for you.
With six rewards unlockable in either Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone, there’s a way for everyone to earn the items and the Mastery reward, which is enough to make your stomach turn and your skin crawl.
Here are all of the rewards, including a really gross animated camo, in the Vortex: Decay’s Realm event across MW3 and Warzone.
MW3 Vortex Decay’s Realm: All challenges and rewards
Vortex: Decay’s Realm runs from March 27 to the beginning of season three on April 3, so make sure to finish the challenges to earn all five rewards in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.
To unlock Wriggler, all five rewards must be earned. It doesn’t matter which challenge is completed, just that all of the rewards are unlocked to earn the Mastery camo.
MW3 multiplayer challenges
- Get 30 operator kills with the Crossbow weapon or JAK Purifier attachment equipped.
- Reward: “Apocalyptic” calling card
- Get 15 operator kills shortly after sprinting with the Throwing Knife while using the Demolition Vest perk.
- Reward: “Valve Replacement” emblem
- Get 10 operator kills with the Mosquito Drone or Remote Turret killstreaks.
- Reward: “The Swarm” charm
- Get 40 operator hipfire kills with the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part equipped.
- Reward: “Grave Worm” weapon sticker
- Get 40 operator kills with the Haymaker weapon while using the Gunner Vest perk.
- Reward: Double weapon XP token
MW3 Zombies challenges
- Get 150 Zombie kills with the Crossbow weapon or JAK Purifier attachment.
- Reward: “Apocalyptic” calling card
- Get 50 Zombie kills with the Throwing Knife while Speed Cola is active.
- Reward: “Valve Replacement” emblem
- Get 25 Zombie kills with Sentry Guns.
- Reward: “The Swarm” charm
- Get 15 Special Zombie kills with SMGs.
- Reward: “Grave Worm” weapon sticker
- Get 200 Zombie kills with the Haymaker.
- Reward: Double weapon XP token
Warzone challenges
- Deploy three Portable Decontamination Stations.
- Reward: “Apocalyptic” calling card
- In a single match, activate the Research Vessel’s UAV Tower, Decon Station, and Horn.
- Reward: “Valve Replacement” emblem
- Open 25 loot caches while on the Research Vessel.
- Reward: “The Swarm” charm
- Finish the Rogue Signal public event ranked in the top three.
- Reward: “Grave Worm” weapon sticker
- Hit five enemy operators with a Bunker Buster killstreak.
- Reward: Double weapon XP token
Mastery reward: Wriggler camo
This disgusting camo is animated so it looks like worms are crawling all over your gun. It’s amazing.