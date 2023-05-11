All Trophy Hunt event camo challenges in MW2 Season 3 Reloaded

With a massive new update and a ton of new content to explore as of May 10, Modern Warfare 2 players are diving right into the battlefield once again to pick up all the new rewards, whether it’s on the game’s newest multiplayer map, on the sandy dunes of Al Mazrah in Warzone, or in DMZ.

There are also new Trophy Hunt camo challenges that can be swiped during this event that will give players a fancy new camouflage for every weapon class they complete a challenge for. There are 10 different challenges for the 10 different classes, and they are centered around elimination-based feats in the game.

Screengrab via Activision

Here are all of the Trophy Hunt event camo challenges in Season Three Reloaded.

What are the Trophy Hunt event camo challenges?

Screengrab via Activision

Each weapon class will be given a special event camo called Dark Bones, which is an orange-themed topographical design with a slightly distressed look on the bottom half of the weapon. It is flashy and bright, but before players can equip this on all of their tools of war, they must complete a specific task.

The challenges are as follows:

Assault rifles: Get 250 operator kills with an AR

Battle rifles: Get 30 headshot operator kills with a BR

Marksman rifles: Get 25 longshot operator kills with a marksman rifle

Launchers: Get 40 operator kills with a launcher

LMGs: Get 30 mounted operator kills with an LMG

Melee: Get 30 operator kills from behind with a melee weapon

Handguns: Get 50 operator kills with a pistol

Shotguns: Get 30 hipfire operator kills with shotgun

SMGs: Get three operator kills without dying 20 times using an SMG

Sniper rifles: Get 30 longshot operator kills with a sniper

Most of the challenges are relatively easy, but the hardest to acquire lies with the melee. Melee kills are relatively hard to come by in normal games, but finding an enemy who is standing still long enough to grab a kill from behind is even harder to lock down.

SMGs, on the other hand, are great at quickly taking down enemies in close-to-medium range, so players could probably spam some Shipment matches and grab this skin rather quickly.

Once all of these challenges are completed, players will also get a special camouflage and a weapon charm to commemorate their efforts.

