All Skin Bundles in Call of Duty The Haunting event

The Haunting event is finally here, bringing the Halloween vibes to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for players to enjoy. While the game may look slightly spookier throughout the event, all eyes will be on the new limited-time game modes and the skin bundles that will be available until Oct. 24.

While players will get to enjoy limited-time game modes like Ghosts of Verdansk, Scream Deathmatch, Infected, and Prop Hunt Halloween, collectors will be after completing the event themed cosmetics that will come in six bundles.

Limited-time SCREAM Operator Bundle

The Scream Operator Bundle will potentially be the center of attention for most players since it features the legendary Ghostface Operator, a familiar face from the 2000s.

This standalone operator will come with his own voice lines and players can also find other items in the bundle such as charms, emblems, finishing moves, and weapon blueprint.

Tracer Pack: Donnie Darko Limited-Time Bundle

Inspired by the 2002 movie Donnie Darko, the Donnie Darko Limited-Time Bundle features Frank the Rabbit.

Like other bundles, there will also be lots of additional items in this bundle, but none look good enough to steal the show from Frank the Rabbit.

Ghost of War Limited-Time Ultra Skin

Acquiring the Ghost of War Limited-Time Ultra Skin is slightly different compared to other available cosmetics in the event since it’s only awarded to players who pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2.

You’ll need to purchase Vanguard on the same account that you own Black Ops Cold War and you should receive the skin after completing your Vanguard purchase.

Tracer Pack: Necro Queen Reactive Mastercraft

The star of the Necro Queen Reactive Mastercraft bundle is the Necro Queen Ultra skin Portnova.

In addition to the awesome-looking skin, players will also be able to get their hands on rewards like the Void Monster Reactive Mastercraft Assault Rifle Blueprint.

Tracer Pack: Disciple of Mayhem Ultra Bundle

The Disciple of Mayhem Operator Skin for Weaver is the main piece of this bundle. Once you acquire this skin, you can complete operator missions to unlock alternative looks and earn CoD Points.

Tracer Pack: Lumens Maxis Ultra Bundle

Featuring an Ultra Operator skin, Samantha Maxis Lumes, this bundle will be arriving on Oct. 22 in the CoD Store.

This Ultra skin will be accompanied by three legendary Weapon Blueprints.