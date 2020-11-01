All of Call of Duty: Mobile’s maps ranked

Call of Duty: Mobile includes many of the franchise’s best features from all of its original titles. The mobile game is a fun way to get your fix of running and gunning Call of Duty gameplay while out on the go.

One of the best features of the game is the inclusion of many iconic maps spanning over all the games within the Call of Duty franchise. In this article, we’ll be ranking all the maps currently in the mobile game. These rankings will be split into categories depending on the game modes the map can be utilized for.

Duel maps

4) Pine

Set out in the woods, Pine offers a perfectly sized one-vs-one setting equipped with shipping containers and small structures for cover. What makes pine stand out among the other options for maps in this mode is the size. While it may be small, it is still larger than some of the other options.

3) Saloon

Another smaller map with some distance to utilize, Saloon is an excellent choice for the duel game mode. Boasting a clear street for use in the center, the area is littered with cover for players to user as well as a double story Saloon at the core of the map.

2) King

The latest addition to Call of Duty: Mobile, King is a dueling map set inside a warehouse with close-range structures to afford a strategic advantage over the enemy. This map is one of the more intense options and does encourage players to be as aggressive as possible to secure victory.

1) Gulag Showers

To no surprise, Gulag Showers takes first place in the dueling map options for Call of Duty: Mobile. The iconic setting taken out of Warzone feels just like the original map on its mobile adaption. Given symmetrical halves of a very small setting to work with, players often meet in the dead center and fire it out to determine a winner very quickly.

Regular mode maps

18) Tunisia

Available on the test server as one of the games newer maps, Tunisia requires players to compete in and around a Mediterranean town utilizing the choke points and buildings to set up kills. There are three key lanes to this map—all of which result in players meeting up for close-quarters combat aside from the square in the middle that offers some distance to pick enemies off from.

17) Killhouse

Based on the tutorial grounds from Modern Warfare, Killhouse is one of the most popular multiplayer maps taken from the first entry in the Modern Warfare series. The map is designed to be small and encourages close-quarters combat. Given the multiple choke points, like many of the maps on this list, Killhouse encourages the use of submachine guns and shotguns to quickly eliminate the opposition in fast-paced firefights.

16) Takeoff

Takeoff was initially a part of the DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops II before being brought into the mobile game. While the map is not the most familiar from the game, players will recognize its layout as it was designed to be a remake of the Stadium map from the initial Black Ops title. This is one of the bigger maps available in the mobile game, boasting a variety of map routes that will see the player out in the open or navigating through buildings that offer some much-needed cover.

15) Meltdown

Taken from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Meltdown offers players a straightforward map with multiple different areas sectioned off from one another. The way the map is designed forces players to push over higher open ground in the center of the map to get across to the opponents’ side. This can allow for players to sit back and wait, picking off oncoming enemies, or push forward themselves to take out foes.

14) Crossfire

Another map taken from the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Crossfire is a map with a variety of long straights perfect for snipers and close-quarters combat between buildings. Given the variety in terrain, Crossfire is one of the more diverse maps that can be enjoyed by pretty much any player with any playstyle.

13) Crash

Crash is one of the smaller maps taken from Modern Warfare that was popular at the time of its release. Much like Crossfire, there are a variety of close-quarters choke points and high vantage points for players to choose from. The main difference between these two maps is that Crash is often played slower and more strategically. Aside from the constant corner campers you’ll encounter on this map, Crash is definitely a great addition to Call of Duty: Mobile.

12) Cage

The first original map for Call of Duty: Mobile, Cage was created with the mobile experience in mind. With many close quarters choke points, Cage encourages players to be aggressive and look for firefights as much as possible. Due to the control scheme, smaller maps are going to be more popular on the mobile game, and Cage perfectly fits that description.

11) Raid

One of the most memorable maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Raid is a smaller map that encourages gameplay with medium to long-range weaponry. The way this map is divided leaves a center channel through buildings and a courtyard that is perfect for high pace firefights. But on either side of this players will be able to pick their shots in two open pathways with different sorts of cover to utilize.

10) Standoff

Another map hailing from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Standoff is one of the larger maps in the mobile game. This map sees a street-front divided with two clear paths. One will take players through buildings while the other will keep them outside, engaging with enemies in a longer-range setting around corners. For players who like a map with a little breathing room to strategize, this is a great choice due to the multiple ways it can be played.

9) Scrapyard

Modern Warfare II is arguably the most popular Call of Duty title of all time and Scrapyard was one of the most popular maps taken from the game. This map is medium-sized and is based around a yard with rundown airplane parts as cover. There are two key warehouses on the map that can also be used.

This map is the perfect mix of close and long-range gameplay. For players who prefer a fast-paced run-and-gun experience, the center of the map will cater to this with a variety of different choke points. For those who want to take their position and look to take out targets from a distance, both warehouses are the perfect spots to set up shop.

8) Summit

The initial Black Ops title had some of the more popular maps in Call of Duty history and Summit was one of the best. A close-quarters map that would allow players to maneuver to the enemy’s side through a long straight, Summit always seemed to encourage high-intensity firefights. This perfectly captures what Call of Duty: Mobile is all about and is one of the best maps available in the game.

7) Highrise

One of the most popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II maps, Highrise may have been full of chokepoints but it was predominantly played with sniping in mind. The map has a variety of high vantage points players can reach to begin picking off enemies from a great distance without being spotted. Not only did snipers appreciate those locations, but Highrise is also a map that encourages players to test their quick-scoping skills in a close-quarters setting. Don’t forget the countless trick-shot montages that came courtesy of this map.

6) Terminal

Terminal is an iconic map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. This map is one of the larger ones in the mobile game and is perfect for players who prefer to use longer-ranged weapons like assault rifles and snipers. Because it was so popular in the initial game, there was no way this wouldn’t be added to mobile title. Due to its size, it’s a welcome addition compared to all the smaller maps.

5) Hijacked

A map that is only run-and-gun, Hijacked is one of the highest intensity maps available in Call of Duty: Mobile. Covered in sharp corners and small hallways, the only way to get from one side to the other is to venture through the middle, putting yourself face-to-face with enemies on the way. Due to its small size and action-orientated playstyle, this is one of the top five best maps in the mobile game.

4) Shipment 1944

Taken from Call of Duty: World War II, Shipment 1944 is a remake of the original map from the initial Modern Warfare title. This map is full of chokepoints that players will utilize to pick up kills as they navigate through the maze of shipping containers. Shipment 1944 is always action-packed and lends itself to benefit those who enter with shotguns or submachine guns perfect for close-range engagement.

3) Firing Range

Firing Range is a popular map from the first Black Ops game. It’s medium-sized with a close-range feel. There are three main channels to navigate, each slightly different from the other, but all three resulting in players venturing through different choke points. The map also contains some higher vantage points for players that choose to hold down a position and take out the opposition from afar.

2) Rust

The most popular map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, you know exactly what to expect when entering a game on Rust. Players will either choose close-range weaponry to navigate the ins and outs of the map or opt to use a sniper and attempt to brush up on their quick-scoping skills.

1) Nuketown

The most popular map from Call of Duty: Black Ops, Nuketown had to take the top spot on this list. Nuketown is a close-quarters map that forces players to cross through the center channel to get a look at their opposition. The map is designed with two houses placed symmetrically, offering a vantage point over the players crossing in the middle. Given the fact it has been remade multiple times across numerous titles, Nuketown is a favorite for a reason and takes the top spot on our list.