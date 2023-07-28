All new weapons added in Modern Warfare 2 season 5

Modern Warfare 2 next major update has finally arrived, and season five will bring tons of new content for players to discover, including brand-new guns and melee weapons for us to wield as we eliminate enemies in search of wins.

Whether you’re looking for another fast-firing medium-range option, a long-range sniper, a sidearm for your last resort in a gunfight, or a final way to chop down your opponents, there’s something for everyone in MW2 and Warzone season five.

With six different weapons being added, there will be a tool of war for everyone as they fight it out in the new game modes and maps for the game’s fifth season.

New weapons available at MW2 Season 5 launch

FR Avancer

Take over the battlefield with the second coming of the FAMAS. Image via Activision

I’m the type of player that loves to run around the battlefield and blast enemies as I go, and the FR Avancer sounds like the perfect assault rifle for anyone similar to this play style. Similar to the ever-popular FAMAS, this new bullpup-based weapon brings a fast fire rate and great mobility, and is a midrange specialist that will burn through enemies with ease—but only if you’re able to handle its hefty recoil.

Related: MW2 season five welcomes four new maps, six weapons, six operators—including hip hop legends

Carrack .300

A new sniper for your long-range needs is here. Image via Activision

Fans of the original Modern Warfare 2 will recognize the Carrack .300 as a reincarnation of the WA2000, bringing the semi-automatic bullpup sniper rifle back to the front lines. This accurate, long-ranged option has a pretty quick fire rate and has “best-in-class handling and stability when on the move,” making it a great choice for snipers who love to stay mobile while jumping into the thick of things.

Weapons coming during MW2 and Warzone season five

M13C

Stay flexible with the new M13C assault rifle. Image via Activision

The M13C is the .300 BLK sister of the M13B and is a fully automatic assault rifle that can shine on its own as a primary, or supplement a long-ranged class as a secondary option alongside a sniper rifle. Not many other details have been provided yet, though.

Three more weapons in-season

Besides these three guns, MW2 will also be getting a new sub-machine gun with an integrated suppressor, a new sidearm with more mid-range stopping power, and a Pickaxe melee that should interest those who want a melee with more function than flair. More details will be revealed as season five continues to rage on throughout these next few months.

About the author