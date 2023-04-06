All new MW2 season 3 maps

The content for season three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially been unveiled thanks to a new roadmap and blog post provided by Activision.

This is perhaps the beefiest season of MW2 yet. Players are getting four new weapons, five multiplayer maps, and four Gunfight maps to experience when season three drops on April 12. This is the first season of MW2 we’ve seen that has featured more than three multiplayer maps, and players are getting Gunfight maps on top of that as well.

Related: Here are the early patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 3

Included in the slate of the new season three multiplayer maps are two six-vs-six maps, two battle maps, and one other six-vs-six map that will be arriving with season three reloaded. One of the new battle maps will look very familiar to veterans of the Call of Duty series, while the rest of the additions appear to be new.

To see all of the multiplayer maps coming to MW2 in season three, check out the guide below.

All multiplayer maps in MW2 season three

We will list all of the maps in their respective categories below as well as anything we know about them from official descriptions provided by Call of Duty.

Season three six-vs-six maps

Pelayo’s Lighthouse – Content creator FaZe Dirty showcased this map in a recent YouTube video. It’s set at night with violet rain gusts billowing around the playable area. The inside of one of the buildings looks to be a reimagining of the mansion from the MW2 2009 map, Estate.

– Content creator FaZe Dirty showcased this map in a recent YouTube video. It’s set at night with violet rain gusts billowing around the playable area. The inside of one of the buildings looks to be a reimagining of the mansion from the MW2 2009 map, Estate. Black Gold – Set at night around the Rohan Oil location on the Al Mazrah map. Players have to use their Night Vision Goggles or other equipment to see properly on the map.

– Set at night around the Rohan Oil location on the Al Mazrah map. Players have to use their Night Vision Goggles or other equipment to see properly on the map. Alboran Hatchery (in-season) – Coming in season three reloaded.

Season three battle maps

Sattiq Cave Complex strongly resembles a fan-favorite map. | Image via Activision

Rohan Oil – An expansion of the Black Gold six-vs-six map with the same boundaries as the Rohan Oil location on Al Mazrah that’s set during the day.

– An expansion of the Black Gold six-vs-six map with the same boundaries as the Rohan Oil location on Al Mazrah that’s set during the day. Sattiq Cave Complex – An expanded version of the classic Afghan map from MW2 2009

Season three Gunfight maps

Alley – A small marketplace set in Al Mazrah

– A small marketplace set in Al Mazrah Blacksite – Serves as a Gunfight map and the new Gulag map for Warzone 2

– Serves as a Gunfight map and the new Gulag map for Warzone 2 Shipment – Virtually the same map as the current 6v6 iteration in MW2

– Virtually the same map as the current 6v6 iteration in MW2 Exhibit – Not much is currently known about Exhibit

Blacksite is the new Gulag map as well as a Gunfight map. | Image via Activision

Those are all of the maps coming to MW2 in season three, but it’s possible more could be added later down the line with season three reloaded.