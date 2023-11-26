All Hidden Cache locations in MW3 Zombies

Call of Duty’s Hidden Caches are back in Urzikstan for Modern Warfare 3—but unlike their DMZ or Warzone counterparts, they’re incredibly useful and essential for those dropping in without any gear.
Have you just lost your insured weapon? Have you run out of Contraband weapons to use? Don’t have the cash to buy a weapon off the wall or hit a Mystery Box? Fear not, for the Hidden Caches are here to help you. These buried chests contain anything from extra cash to weapons to upgrade equipment, and if you find yourself near one, it may be worth the detour to empty it out.
But just where can the Hidden Caches be found on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies? We’ve got you covered.
All Hidden Cache spots in MW3 Zombies
Hidden Caches in MW3 Zombies are small nuclear-safe chests buried in the ground or underwater. Those who have played DMZ and Warzone will be all too familiar with the chests which are even more important to find in MW3 Zombies.
In total Urzikstan has 44 Hidden Caches to discover and open. We’ve marked them on the Tactical Map below, and sorted them by point of interest. If you need some for Act Missions or just want to gear up a little quicker, I suggest hitting up the Orlov Military Base as the bulk of the map’s Caches are dotted around the base buildings.
The bulk of the Hidden Caches are in the Tier One zone, meaning zombies nearby will be easy to bring down—you’ll just have to find them! Some are hidden behind rocks or under roads, others in tunnels and even underwater, so keep your eyes out for them.
The map might be a little hard to read, so I’ve broken each area down with its named point of interest nearby below, with each zone’s caches marked.