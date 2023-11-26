All Hidden Cache locations in MW3 Zombies

Finally, a use for these Hidden Caches.

Soldiers fighting zombie animal hybrid in MW3 Zombies mode
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Call of Duty’s Hidden Caches are back in Urzikstan for Modern Warfare 3—but unlike their DMZ or Warzone counterparts, they’re incredibly useful and essential for those dropping in without any gear.

Have you just lost your insured weapon? Have you run out of Contraband weapons to use? Don’t have the cash to buy a weapon off the wall or hit a Mystery Box? Fear not, for the Hidden Caches are here to help you. These buried chests contain anything from extra cash to weapons to upgrade equipment, and if you find yourself near one, it may be worth the detour to empty it out.

But just where can the Hidden Caches be found on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies? We’ve got you covered.

All Hidden Cache spots in MW3 Zombies

A buried Hidden Cache container in MW3 Zombies on Urzikstan.
Only their lids are poking out, so search each area thoroughly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hidden Caches in MW3 Zombies are small nuclear-safe chests buried in the ground or underwater. Those who have played DMZ and Warzone will be all too familiar with the chests which are even more important to find in MW3 Zombies.

In total Urzikstan has 44 Hidden Caches to discover and open. We’ve marked them on the Tactical Map below, and sorted them by point of interest. If you need some for Act Missions or just want to gear up a little quicker, I suggest hitting up the Orlov Military Base as the bulk of the map’s Caches are dotted around the base buildings.

The bulk of the Hidden Caches are in the Tier One zone, meaning zombies nearby will be easy to bring down—you’ll just have to find them! Some are hidden behind rocks or under roads, others in tunnels and even underwater, so keep your eyes out for them.

A close-up of the map of Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
The full map of Urzikstan with each Hidden Cache’s approximate location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The map might be a little hard to read, so I’ve broken each area down with its named point of interest nearby below, with each zone’s caches marked.

Hadiqa Farms

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
You’ll need to approach Tier Two for these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Levin Resort

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
Some of the safest-to-reach caches are here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Old Town and Low Town

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
Tier Two and Three? Bring a Pack-a-Punch’d gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Orlov Military Base

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
Heaps outside the military base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Popov Power

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
Be careful around the smaller buildings and near Mercenary Camps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seaport District

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
The port is empty, go straight to Tier Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shahin Manor

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
I love spawning on the island, free gear to start! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zaravan City

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
The city is emptier than you might think. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zaravan Suburbs

A close-up of a point of interest on Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies with Hidden Cache locations marked in red.
A great starting point full of zombies, gear, and caches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

