All game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty franchise is rapidly approaching a new era, with both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 sitting on the horizon. The developers at Activision and Infinity Ward promise an enhanced Gunsmith, improved water graphics, and better enemy AI in MWII, and an evolved version of Warzone that will feature new tech, new content, and new features.

For the next premier Call of Duty release, Modern Warfare II, there will be a plethora of modes for players to participate in, either by themselves, with allies, or against enemy players. Here’s a breakdown of all the modes that should be coming to MWII when it releases on Friday, Oct. 28.

Campaign

In the MWII story, Task Force 141 will face off against its most mysterious and daunting threat yet. The player will play alongside some of the iconic characters from the Call of Duty series: Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Simon “Ghost” Riley, and John “Soap” MacTavish. The campaign will also introduce Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

Image via Activision Blizzard

The story will feature “offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions” taking place around the world from Europe to Asia to the Americas.

Spec Ops

At the conclusion of the campaign, players will be able to work alongside a teammate in Special Ops missions. These narrative-driven missions challenge you and your duo to work together, and will “set the stage” for your entry into the multiplayer mode.

Multiplayer

The driving force of any new Call of Duty release, the mode that’s meant to bring you back over and over is, of course, multiplayer. The first bit of unreleased footage shows a handful of new details and features, including the ability to swim through, dive into, and play around water. Lots of new equipment is set to be introduced as well.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Some new game modes are set to be introduced to multiplayer, too. One of these is Knockout, described as a “Gunfight meets Core multiplayer” experience, where two teams fight over a bag of money that spawns in one of three areas on the map. Another new mode is Prisoner Rescue, where one team fights to free a group of prisoners held hostage by the other team, a la core game modes in titles like CS:GO or Rainbow Six: Siege.

Some of the traditional CoD game modes in multiplayer are likely to return in MWII, including Search and Destroy, Ground War, Domination, and others.

Warzone

Image via Activision Blizzard

Very little has surfaced about the next version of Warzone, which is tentatively being referred to as Warzone 2 by the developers. They’ve said that they’ve “taken a wide range of community feedback to heart,” and that there will be plenty of new content, systems, and features coming when it arrives in late 2022.