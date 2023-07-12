All Diabolical Camo Challenges for The Boys event in MW2 season 4 reloaded

MW2 operator skin for Starlight in action.
Image via Activision

In Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) season four Reloaded, players are getting a taste of greatness with Call of Duty collaborating with one of the most popular superhero shows out right now, The Boys.

Not only are Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir joining the fray as three new playable operators, but there are also multiple new weapon blueprints, finishers, and the uncanny ability to take over the battlefield with Temp V field upgrades that give you superhuman abilities.

Vought's special camo for the Diabolical Camo Challenges.
Represent Vought on the fields of battle. (Image via Activision)

There are also some free goodies that you can collect while blasting your way to victory with laser eyes, including new Diabolical Camo Challenges that will give you special Vought-themed skins for every weapon type. That means you can represent your favorite superpowered company in all your victories.

If you manage to finish every challenge, you also unlock a special universal camo that can be used on all weaponry, along with a weapon charm. Here are all the Diabolical Camo Challenges in MW2.

Every Diabolical Camo Challenge in MW2

The special universal camo from the Diabolical Camo Challenge in MW2.
Your enemies will be running from the red with this new camo. (Image via Activision)

There are 10 weapon classes in MW2, and each class has its own challenge to complete. I suggest running some games of Shoot House or Shipment for some of the heftier kill challenges, like the SMG challenge and the melee challenge since you won’t need to wait too long to run into a close-range encounter.

Other challenges, however, can be completed easily over the course of a couple of game nights with friends. Multiplayer is a surefire bet to finish these challenges quickly since it is much quicker-paced and kills are aplenty.

Here are all the Diabolical Camo Challenges:

  • Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots
  • Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind
  • SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills
  • Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone
  • LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor
  • Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted
  • Sniper Rifles: Get three kills without dying 10 times
  • Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills
  • Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills
  • Melee: Get 30 enemy kills

This new event will last from Wednesday, July 12, to Tuesday, Aug. 1, so jump in and become a superstar while you can.

