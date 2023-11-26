Low on ammo with nowhere left to run? Try extending your own life by reviving a Deadbolt Turret in MW3 Zombies.

Save space in your backpack for a Circuit Board to give you a fighting chance against zombie hordes. If you are braving the storm and don’t have a Sentry Gun in your back pocket, the Deadbolt Turret is a viable method to clear a horde, kill a special zombie, and conserve a bit of ammo in the long haul. This guide will show you where to find all Deadbolt Turret locations in MW3 Zombies.

Where to find Deadbolt Turrets in MWZ: All spawn locations

Try Levin Resort first. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check Popov Power for Turret spawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports Orlov Military Base often has Deadbolt Turrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports Search across medium threat zones for the Turret icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Turrets appear frequently in Old Town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Deadbolt Turrets have random spawns in MWZ. These appear throughout the entire map of Urzikstan and across each threat level. While they appear more frequently in higher threat zones, you’ll want to use the northern low threat zones to complete any MWZ mission that includes these turrets as an objective. You’ll find Deadbolt Turrets in close proximity to the areas shown in the screenshots. These do not show exact locations of the turrets every time. Rather, they pinpoint the surrounding area where a turret is likely to spawn in.

The best areas to find Deadbolt Turrets are:

Popov Power

Levin Resort

Orlov Military Base

Old Town

Head to any Deadbolt Turret location on the perimeter of Urzikstan for MWZ missions like Automated Backup. Inactivated turrets appear white on the map, while activated turrets turn blue. You’ll want to stick to the main roads and keep close to buildings when heading towards a turret’s location. Set a waypoint with the ping system via the tac-map. Use vehicles dotted around Urzikstan to travel faster. The Aether Tear is another great way to fast-travel across the map without taking any damage.

These turrets are best used when you are surrounded by higher-tiered enemies and zombie hordes. Head to a Deadbolt Turret by glancing at your mini-map for the nearest one or looking at the tac-map. You’ll need a Turret Circuit Board to activate one of the Deadbolt Turrets. Complete Mercenary and Infected Strongholds to loot a commonly dropped Circuit Board. Search the large caches inside the area after successfully clearing the stronghold. You’ll need a Circuit Board every time you want to activate a turret.