How to get a Sentry Gun in MW3 Zombies

The Sentry Gun will be your line of defence and act as a supportive tank in Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode. Whether you are playing with friends or risking it all solo, this mounted weapon can literally save you from the brink of death as it protects you in battle. This is the best way to get a Sentry Gun in MW3 Zombies.

MWZ: Sentry Gun location

Sentry Gun in medium threat Buy Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sentry Gun is needed for specific missions in MWZ like Act One: Tier Five, Hands Off. While this version of a field upgrade isn’t readily available off spawn to pick up out of supply crates, there is a simple way to get one.

A Sentry Gun is incredibly handy against massive hordes of zombies or dealing with convoys and small military campsites. As the Deadbolt Turret isn’t always in an advantageous spot to mow down the enemies in Urzikstan, the Sentry Gun is a must have for solo MW3 Zombies players facing the red zone alone.

While it is not obvious, a Sentry Gun is available in Buy Stations. You specifically need to find a Buy Station within medium threat level (orange zone on the tac-map) for the Sentry Gun to appear. This will cost you 2,000 points (Essence). You can pick this up early on in your deployment, but we recommend using a Pack-a-Punch upgraded weapon, alongside having an abundance of ammo and armor plates.

While Pack-a-Punching a weapon is not a necessity, it goes a long way towards your survival (especially if you are solo). The time to kill for enemies within the medium threat level is ridiculous and you may find yourself getting surrounded before you make it to a Buy Station.

Make sure to actually use the Sentry Gun after purchase to help clear any hordes if you get overwhelmed. This can be picked up again by interacting with the Sentry Gun itself. Of course, this means you will have to carry this around everywhere so make sure you are nearby any mission objectives if you decide to place it down.