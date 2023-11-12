How to complete Automated Backup in MW3 Zombies

Line the zombies up and knock them dead (again) with the trusty Deadbolt Turret in MW3 Zombies. This is how to complete Act I’s ‘Automated Backup’ mission.

With turrets scattered across Urzikstan, someone needs to go around and activate them to deal with the constant threat of mercenaries and zombies. That someone is you. Thankfully, all turrets are friendly to you and others in this PvE mode.

MWZ: Automated Backup mission guide

The Act I: Tier III mission ‘Automated Backup’ asks players to activate three separate Deadbolt Turrets using ammo mods. While Turret Circuits are in the game and can be found more frequently than others, these are not the correct items needed to complete the mission. Instead, players need to find a specific circuit titled ‘Cryo Freeze Turret Circuit.’

You need to find three circuits for three turrets to complete this mission in MW3 Zombies.

Where to find the turret circuit in MWZ

Cryo Freeze Turret Circuit location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to find and farm the Cryo Freeze Turret Circuit is inside Infected Strongholds. You must clear these as you would with any standard Aether Nest. You need to destroy every cyst within the stronghold to successfully clear the building. After you have done this, the spores and clouds will clear, and you are free to explore and loot up. Make sure to check every crystallized supply cache, as these will likely hold the circuit board you require.

While these are not guaranteed in every Infected Stronghold, they are by far the best place to check. Make sure you are specifically looking for the Cryo Circuit and not the standard Turret Circuit (both have a blue icon).

How to activate turrets in MWZ

Activating the turret. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you have found all three Cryo Freeze Circuits or are completing this mission one turret at a time, you need to make your way to a Deadbolt Turret. Look at the tac-map and zoom in for the turret icon. Set a waypoint using the ping system and head over to the turret. All you need to do is go up to it, interact, and select the Cryo Freeze Circuit. After placing the circuit into the turret’s compartment, close the pop-up screen to activate the turret.

The turret will come to life and mow down any enemies that are alert to your position. Complete this mission by activating three separate turrets using three newly equipped Cryo Freeze Circuits. If you are having problems completing this mission, make sure that you have the correct circuit, as the standard onr will not count towards the Automated Backup mission.