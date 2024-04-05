All challenges and rewards in MW3 Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth event

What happens when two titans of both sheer size and film history team up? You get a new Call of Duty event.

To celebrate the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters, both titular monsters are represented by bundles in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, along with a limited-time event offering free rewards unlocked by challenges.

Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth is live in CoD from April 5 to 10, and with the rewards disappearing for good once it ends, you’ll want to unlock them while you still can.

Here’s everything you can unlock in the Godzilla x Kong MW3 event and how to get them.

All Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth rewards and challenges

Become the Skar King for more XP. Image via Activision

Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth is an XP-related event, so nothing specific is needed other than playing some CoD.

Remember to equip the Godzilla, Kong, Shimo, or Skar King operator skins in MW3 for an XP boost to help you earn the rewards and finish challenges faster. All bundles can be found in the Store tab, and if all four are purchased, you can earn access to an exclusive melee weapon based on Kong’s fist gauntlet from the movie.

“Journey to Hollow Earth” weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

Double XP token (21,000 XP)

“Drownviper” large decal (33,100 XP)

Double weapon XP token (45,500 XP)

“Titanus Doug” charm (61,000 XP)

“Titanis Tiamat” (77,100 XP)

“Monarch” emblem (95,000 XP)

“Majestic Hollow Earth” calling card (114,500 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (136,000 XP)

All of the XP needed for the rewards can be earned in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, or even Warzone Mobile.

Mastery Reward

This metal is heavy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Heavy Metal” weapon camo (160,000 XP)

Only 160,000 XP is needed to earn the camo in this event, which is markedly lower than previous events like this one where XP is needed to complete challenges. It can be done by just playing the new maps or ranking up the new guns and can be finished even faster by using double XP tokens.

The rewards should not take long to earn, especially if you perform well in matches, or simply play many matches over the next week while the event is live. It ends on April 10, so make sure to get it done while you can before the rewards disappear.

