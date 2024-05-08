All challenges and rewards in MW3 Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event

A new limited-time event has arrived in Modern Warfare 3, but this one is decidedly more feel-good than most.

The Call of Duty Endowment: U Assist Veterans event in MW3 and Warzone is all about drawing attention to the charity that has been helping find jobs for veterans in the U.S. and U.K. since 2009.

Purchasing the CoD Endowment: Knight Recon Tracer Pack from the CoD Store for $19.99 will provide money directly to the charity, while providing you with operator skins, blueprints, and other cosmetics. But there’s an animated camo up for grabs if you finish all of the event’s challenges, too.

Read on below for all of the challenges and rewards that can be unlocked during MW3 and Warzone’s Call of Duty Endowment: U Assist Veterans event.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 UAV event

Get them done however you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For each reward, one challenge must be completed, so you can choose to do whichever mode’s challenge to unlock the reward. All rewards must be unlocked to earn the animated camo for the Mastery reward, and once it’s gone, it won’t be coming back, so players will want to finish all the challenges before the event ends on May 22.

“Eyes in the Sky” animated calling card MW3: Deploy five UAV killstreaks. Zombies: Destroy five Counter-UAVs in Mercenary camps. Warzone : Deploy 10 UAV killstreaks.

“Ultimate Assist” emblem MW3: Get 40 operator assists. Zombies: Successfully exfil 10 times. Warzone: Get 20 operator assists.

“Autonomous Advantage” large decal MW3: Deploy 10 Mosquito Drone killsatreaks. Zombies: Use the Pack-a-Punch machine 20 times. Warzone: Deploy 20 Bomb Drone killstreaks.

Double weapon XP token MW3: Deploy 30 Munitions Box field upgrades. Zombies: Use the Pack-a-Punch machine 20 times. Warzone: Deploy 20 Armor Box field upgrades.

“Helping Hand” weapon sticker MW3: Deploy 30 Med Box field upgrades. Zombies: Revive 20 teammates with Quick Revive active. Warzone: Deploy four Portable Buy Stations.

Double XP token MW3: Deploy 10 Counter-UAV killstreaks. Zombies: Extract 36,000 total Essence. Warzone: Deploy 20 Counter-UAV killstreaks.

“Search and Reveal” charm MW3: Spot 40 operators with Snapshot Grenades. Zombies: Sell 700 Essence worth of items at Buy Stations. Warzone: Spot 20 operators with Snapshot Grenades.



Mastery reward

Represent CODE with pride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Blazon” animated camo Complete all challenges to unlock.



This camo is indeed animated, featuring the colors of the CoD Endowment for you to throw on your favorite weapons and gear once earned.

