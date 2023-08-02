All Call of Duty Faction Showdown challenges and rewards (season 5)

A massive theme of Call of Duty season five is faction warfare, highlighted by new zones in DMZ where factions go head-to-head and a new event called Faction Showdown with a plethora of rewards for players to earn.

The Faction Showdown event begins with the launch of season five and will conclude just before the mid-season point, and will pit Task Force 141 and Shadow Company against each other. At the beginning of the event, players will choose between the two factions and begin racking up Operator kills for their chosen faction. But players can switch factions at any time.

The players on the winning faction will win rewards at the end of the event, but players on either faction can also earn rewards by completing up to five challenges, plus a “Mastery” reward for completing all five.

Should I choose Task Force 141 or Shadow Company during the Faction Showdown event?

The winning faction will receive an Operator skin, a weapon camo, and a Battle Pass XP boost consumable. Completing all challenges for the winning Faction earns additional rewards.

Task Force 141 challenges and rewards

There are five challenges to complete for Task Force 141, all rewarding faction-themed rewards.

Challenge: Get 50 Operator Kills Reward: Emblem

Challenge: Get 10 Longshot Operator kills with Battle Rifles Reward: Loading Screen

Challenge: Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifles Reward: Vehicle Skin

Challenge: Get three Operator Kills with Melee weapons Reward: Charm

Challenge: Execute a Finishing Move Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip



Shadow Company challenges and rewards

There are five challenges to complete for Shadow Company, all rewarding faction-themed rewards.

Challenge: Get 50 Operator Kills Reward: Loading Screen

Challenge: Get 15 Operator kills while Focused with Sniper Rifles Reward: Large Decal

Challenge: Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs Reward: Vehicle Skin

Challenge: Get 10 Operator Kills with Launchers Reward: Charm

Challenge: Get five Operator Kills with Lethal Equipment Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip



Given that players can switch factions, it appears possible to earn all faction-specific rewards. So you should choose the faction that has the mastery weapon blueprint you want first, then switch to the other faction. As for what faction you should stay with after beating all the challenges, take your pick based on the operator skin and weapon camo rewards you prefer.

Players are also instructed to “await further orders” as the event proceeds, hinting at the possibility of more challenges to come.

