All Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies maps

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War introduces a new Zombies experience for players to enjoy. The game mode features overhauled gameplay and mechanics and allows players to escape for the first time in Zombies history.

There is currently only one Zombies map available in Cold War, but Dead Ops 3 is also available. Fans can expect more maps in the future, but they will have to stick with the same map for now.

Die Maschine

Die Maschine is a new take on the original Zombies map, Nacht Der Untoten, which appeared in Call of Duty: World at War. The map adds a new underground and outside area that builds off the classic map but adds a unique experience.

There is a new Easter egg for players to figure out, and players can escape via helicopter at various times during the match instead of inevitably dying like before. It is possible to reach high rounds by using various weapons, however, and players can earn a lot of XP in Die Maschine.

Dead Ops 3: Rise of the Mamaback

Zombies fans can enjoy the latest installment of the popular Dead Ops mini-game in Cold War. This mode introduces arcade-style gameplay where players must clear each level of zombies before advancing. Dead Ops is a stark contrast from the traditional Zombies mode, but it is worth playing with friends.

Future maps and game modes

Treyarch has already confirmed that more Zombies content is coming when season one releases on Dec. 10. The official announcement confirms “new Zombies modes” will be introduced, but it is unclear what this will include.

Players can expect a few more Zombies maps to be released in the future, although no official information has been released. It is best to enjoy Die Maschine in the meantime and prepare your skills for future maps.