Nuketown 1984, new Zombies modes, and more confirmed for season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

New content is already in the pipeline.

Nuketown is returning with a new 1984 variant in season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision announced today.

The all-time favorite CoD map, first introduced in Black Ops 1 in 2010, has seen numerous iterations and reworks over the years. And it’s back in Black Ops Cold War alongside the first season of content in the new game.

Launch is only the beginning for #BlackOpsColdWar.



✅ Nuketown '84.

✅ New Zombies modes.

✅ 2v2 Gunfight comes to #BlackOpsColdWar.

✅ Epic free content.

✅ New maps, modes, weapons, secrets, and more. pic.twitter.com/9970FtYhmk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 5, 2020

Activision also confirmed “more multiplayer maps and modes” along with the return of two-vs-two Gunfight, a fun and popular mode first introduced in last year’s Modern Warfare title.

Excitingly, the image posted on Twitter also confirmed “new Zombies modes,” confirming big-time support for Black Ops’ popular co-op mode. More details about that are expected sometime later this fall.

Along with new weapons also being added to the fray in season one, the image teases a “classified Warzone experience.” The bottom of the image shows what looks like an old map, so a new, Cold War-inspired Warzone map could be coming. Treyarch detailed Black Ops Cold War’s integration into Warzone earlier today.

Nuketown ’84 comes to the game on Nov. 24 and season one begins on Dec. 10, so players will have a few weeks to get accustomed to the new CoD experience before more content starts to drop.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on Nov. 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.