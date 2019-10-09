All 12 Call of Duty League team names reportedly leaked

Activision may have made a big mistake with the coding of the new Call of Duty League website. The names of all 12 franchises in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League were reportedly leaked, according to Charlie Intel.

Originally found by journalist Adam Fitch, people were quick to discover that all 12 team names were visible in the source code of the CoD League website. Fitch also found each individual team color in the code, except for Chicago’s team.

Adam Fitch on Twitter And “Optic Gaming Los Angeles.

By combining other leaks found by various people in the community, the reported team names are as follows:

Atlanta Faze

OpTic Los Angeles

Seattle Surge

Chicago Huntsman

Minnesota Rokkr

Dallas Empire

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Paris Legion

London Royal Ravens

Florida Mutineers

New York Subliners

Toronto Ultra

If these leaks are true, this also means that FaZe Clan might be partnering with the Atlanta franchise. This is a new development that should excite some CoD fans since FaZe is one of the longest-standing and most popular organizations in the esport.

But these leaks should taken with a grain of salt. Some of these names could be placeholders for teams while they prepare to make official announcements. Regardless, several fans are excited to see some of the possible names for the latest esport to enter a franchised league model.