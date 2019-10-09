Activision reveals Call of Duty League, new logo, and 2020 prize pool

Activision finally confirmed the name of the 2020 Call of Duty esports league today: the Call of Duty League.

This new league will operate under a franchise-based model with 12 teams based in cities in the United States and Europe. The franchise locations include New York, London, Paris, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, Minnesota, Seattle, Toronto, and two franchises in Los Angeles.

These 12 teams will compete in five-vs-five Call of Duty: Modern Warfare matches exclusively on PlayStation 4. The teams will compete in city-based games and the inaugural season will feature an “over $6 million” prize pool—the Call of Duty World League’s prize pool was $6 million in 2019.

Related: Call of Duty rostermania: Pre-Modern Warfare

CoD isn’t the first esport to transition to a franchise-based model. The Call of Duty League will follow in the footsteps of the Overwatch League, which was officially founded in 2017.

The branding for each CDL franchise hasn’t been revealed yet. You can keep up with the 2020 CDL on the league’s official website.