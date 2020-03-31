Activision won’t remaster MW2’s multiplayer, plans to “bring more classic map experiences to new life” in MW

Fans will still likely see a return of their favorite maps in the future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was released today on the PlayStation 4 and will soon be released on other platforms. Fans have noticed that one big piece of the game seems to be missing, however: multiplayer.

Earlier today, Activision explained in a blog post why there’s no multiplayer or spec ops missions included in the remastered edition of the game. The company wanted to unite the online player base in one “seamless” experience.

“Beginning with Modern Warfare last year, the focus has been to bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground,” Activision said. “With cross-play, releasing new post-launch maps, modes, weapons and more content drops for free, and launching Warzone, the free-to-play, free-for-everyone new Call of Duty experience, the Modern Warfare universe will expand, bringing new experiences to players.”

Every new Call of Duty title splinters the community between people who prefer one game over another. By keeping all the new content in one game, this problem is avoided and all players can enjoy the content in one place. Activision plans to continue the pattern of releasing new maps and content to Modern Warfare and the blog post hinted that Modern Warfare 2 maps will make an appearance soon.

“Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time,” Activision said.

Some fans might be disappointed that the original MW2 multiplayer won’t be released as a stand-alone title, but they’ll still likely be able to enjoy iconic multiplayer maps in the near feature.